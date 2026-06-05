Talon Appoints Eoin Carroll as Head of Programmatic

Eoin Carroll has been appointed as head of programmatic at the OOH agency Talon Ireland.

The role comes at a pivotal time for Talon Ireland, following the recent launch of Atlas, Talon’s proprietary programmatic platform, and increasing demand in programmatic capabilities as more media owners venture into the space.

Carroll brings over nine years’ experience within Talon Ireland, where he has been central to the development of Talon’s programmatic OOH offering.

“Programmatic OOH is becoming an increasingly important part of how brands plan and activate campaigns. With ATLAS now live in Ireland, we’re in a strong position to bring together audience, planning and activation in a more connected way. I’m looking forward to working with our teams and partners to continue developing this space and delivering better outcomes for our clients,” said Carroll.

Andrew Sinclair, managing director, Talon Ireland, said: “Eoin’s new appointment is a major step forward in our mission to unlock the full potential of programmatic OOH. As the market continues to evolve, having dedicated leadership in this space is critical. Eoin brings nine years of expertise and is ideally positioned to help us continue to grow this area for our clients”.