Reframing Retail Media: Making the Moment Matter

Niamh Daly, Client Director, PML with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Retail Out of Home is not just about placing ads near shops. It’s about meeting people in moments that matter. That’s the central theme of this second article in our three-part Out \ Look series on reframing retail media.

Last week, we looked at how the journey to purchase begins long before the store comes into view. This week, we turn our attention to how campaigns show up, specifically, how the most effective executions today mirror the rhythms of real life. Because in busy retail settings, creative that fits the moment capture attention better. It looks better, lands better, and leaves a stronger impression.

Relevance is a multiplier. When creative aligns with environment, mindset, or moment, it doesn’t just stand out but resonates. From the Moments of Truth study to IMPACT Attention, the evidence is clear: contextualised messaging drives higher recall, deeper comprehension, and greater engagement. In a media landscape full of noise, fitting the moment is just as important as crafting the message.

That’s where Digital OOH shines, particularly when it’s Dynamic. Delivered through our Liveposter platform, Dynamic DOOH allows brands to tailor messaging in real time based on factors like location, time, weather, or proximity to store. The tech is impressive, but its true power lies in the strategic thinking behind it.

For Cadbury, that meant pairing illustrated stories of everyday generosity with live weather triggers ensuring that scenes like an umbrella being offered only appeared when it was actually raining. These were simple, human, and built for high-traffic environments.

FULFIL’s campaign in January took a different route, tapping into cultural moments and commuter mindsets with witty, time-sensitive copy. From “Motoring through Monday” to the cheeky “Yellow Monday” creative that empathised with consumers in the post-Christmas “occasion”.

Avonmore Super Milk designed its creative from the ground up for Digital OOH in retail environments. Rather than repurposing existing assets, the brand shot bespoke 10-second video tailored to panels near stores and in supermarket lobbies by placing bright, clear messaging about Vitamin D exactly where and when it mattered most.

And right now, with the Back-to-School season in the immediate future, it’s FMCG brands that are expected to embrace these tactics most effectively. Tuc, for instance, has previously dynamically implemented rotating flavour-led copy across mall digital formats to remind shoppers that lunch doesn’t have to be plain. Batchelors Beans tapped into nostalgic comfort with hearty, family-oriented messaging, while Kellogg’s kept breakfast fun and familiar in the rush of the morning routine. All are strong examples of campaigns that meet people not just where they are, but when they’re most receptive.

Some moments can’t be planned, and for the latter the brand proved they can be seized. In early 2023, when a viral celebrity story surfaced about Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan’s breakfast habits, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut responded within days. Live in retail locations across the country, the brand cheekily urged shoppers to “Listen to Colin.” It landed national coverage and even earned a repost from Barry himself. The speed was impressive but so was the placement. It hit where people shop.

Not every campaign needs backend automation to be relevant. When creative is shaped intentionally for its setting, it feels native. It earns attention, not just buys it.

This isn’t about gimmicks. It’s about clarity and consideration. Outdoor creative works best when it embraces the constraints of the medium with strong visuals, sparing motion, and copy that’s crisp, timely, and easy to grasp. Every decision carries weight when people are on the move.

That’s echoed by global research too. A recent study by Amplified Intelligence found that formats like Out of Home are nearly six times more likely than digital scroll environments to cross the 2.5-second threshold proven to trigger memory. In other words, OOH doesn’t just get seen, it gets noticed.

Whether the message is reactive or pre-planned, dynamic or static, the campaigns that deliver on relevance are the ones that break through.

So much of this comes down to mindset. The most effective Retail OOH campaigns don’t ask, “Where can we be seen?” but “What does it mean to be seen here, now, like this?” Dynamic isn’t a bolt-on but it’s an augmented way of planning. One idea, well-timed and well-placed, can do more than a dozen generic messages.

Next week, in the final article of this series, we’ll explore how people are actually using shared retail spaces in 2025 and what that means for format planning, message length, and campaign timing.

Niamh Daly is Client Director for PML, part of PML Group

Big Arch, Bigger Billboard

The Big Arch Burger has arrived, and so too has McDonald’s latest Out of Home burst cleverly matching creative with context to deliver scale and stopping power.

Spotted during Cycle 13, the brand’s stacked delivery on Talbot Street’s L144 combo (combined 48-sheet and 96-sheet formats) to visually amplify the towering new menu item. The wider campaign continues to drive appetite appeal across Adshel formats nationwide this cycle.

The campaign is planned by Zenith, part of Core, with Source out of home, and creative by Leo Burnett UK.

An Post Hits the Right Notes with Location-Led DOOH

An Post struck a chord with gig-goers this month. activating dynamic Digital Out of Home across a series of sold-out concerts to spotlight their Send & Sell Pre-Loved initiative. From Malahide Castle to Marlay Park, a Showtime Media Digivan delivered creative tailored to each event, placing An Post’s sustainable fashion message at the heart of the action.

Running across key dates including Charli XCX (June 17), Olivia Rodrigo (June 24), Justin Timberlake (June 28), and Noah Kahan (July 1), the campaign played cleverly with tone and timing. Messaging was designed to resonate with fans’ mindset and music tastes with playful nods to the artists’ titles and lyrics, all the while making it as relevant to selling and buying pre-loved clothes.

Behind the catchy headlines lies a growing national service with real-world utility. In collaboration with Vision Ireland, Send & Sell Pre-Loved makes it easier for people to give their clothes a second life, facilitating seamless parcel sending and integrating with platforms like Depop, eBay and Vinted. Pop-up stalls at the concerts had a selection of items on hand for passers-by to try and buy, and even send home with An Post for just €6. It’s part of An Post’s wider sustainability mission and a compelling offer for younger audiences who value both style and circularity – if it fits, it ships!

“Our Circular Economy campaign highlights how barriers like weights, pricing, perceived complexity could be overcome through accessible and affordable solutions,” notes Richard Miley, Head of Marketing Communications at An Post, “The “Sell it, send it, cash it in!” message emphasises the ease and positivity of reselling with An Post, turning what was once a logistical or chore into a feel-good, sustainable action.”

By taking that message to the streets, more specifically, to the queues, crossroads and high-footfall moments surrounding major concerts, An Post maximised relevance and real-time attention coupled with high noticeability and curiosity. Our iQ research previously noted that 93% notice large portable formats, with 22% noting they make them feel excited, signalling something significant is happening and 28% noting that they motivate them to explore more of what’s happening.

“The campaign also called for a broader conversation about Ireland’s circular economy and how brands like An Post can facilitate meaningful change,” continues Miley, “More than just a postal- service, An Post positioned itself as a practical enabler of youth-led sustainability, a way for people to align personal convenience with collective responsibility. Connecting with the next generation with re-sell, return and recycle solutions An Post advanced its core purpose: acting for the common good now and for generations to come.”

The campaign was planned by Starcom and Source out of home, with creative from Custodian.