Zenith Sees Off Rival Core Galacticos to Win Final of RTÉ Big Pitch Day

With football fever about the grip much of the world over the next 12 weeks, a team called England, featuring media agency Zenith’s finest dribblers and shooters, won the inaugural RTÉ’s Big Pitch Day this week.

With plenty of deft footwork on display during the mini tournament, the team from Zenith, part of Core, saw off a stiff challenge from Brazil in what was an intriguing derby final, given that Brazil was represented by the galacticos from Core Channel Planning & Trading.

The 5-a-side football tournament was held at Wanderer’s Rugby & Football Club to launch RTÉ’s FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, which kicks off on June 11 in Mexico.

This will be the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup™, and the largest tournament ever with 104 matches to be played across the tournament. It will be the first tournament to be played across three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the US and will feature an expanded 48 team format.

RTÉ will deliver full live coverage across all 104 matches, from the Opening Ceremony right through to the Final, on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, as well as expert pre- and post-match analysis.