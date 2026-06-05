Crime World Bags Top Digital Award at World News Media Congress

Crime World, the Mediahuis Ireland-owned crime-focused website, has won a top global award in the annual Digital Media Awards 2026 which are organised by WAN-IFRA The World Association of Newspapers.

Crime World won in the Best News Website or App Relaunch category. The subscription-based website is home all things related to crime in Ireland, including crime reports, analysis and investigations. It was launched in 2025.

The award was handed out at the 77th World News Media Congress in Marseille this week.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement in digital journalism, product innovation, audience engagement, and newsroom transformation – recognising the trailblazers shaping the future of digital news publishing.

This year 811 entries were received from around the world.

According to Stig Ørskov, CEO of WAN-IFRA: “What stands out in this year’s finalists is their willingness to push boundaries without losing sight of what matters most: earning and sustaining audience trust. Across every region, we are seeing publishers embrace new technologies, formats, and approaches to storytelling with remarkable creativity and confidence – not as innovation for its own sake, but to make journalism more engaging, more accessible, and more relevant to people’s lives. What gives me real optimism is that these organisations understand that strong editorial values and innovation are not opposing forces. The strongest entries demonstrate how new technologies, when deployed responsibly, can deepen audience relationships, reinforce editorial integrity, and create richer experiences that audiences genuinely value.”