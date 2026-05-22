Roy Keane Finds Joy in New Sky Broadband Campaign from Core Creative

Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend Roy Keane is the star of a new advertising campaign for Sky Ireland as the company launches a refreshed creative platform for its broadband offering.
Created by Core Creative, the campaign introduces the new brand line: “Sky do broadband, you do you” and will run across television, social media, digital and online video channels.
The campaign marks the latest collaboration between Sky Ireland and Keane, building on previous campaign work for Sky’s mobile offering.
The new broadband campaign is built around the insight that people experience joy in different ways and while the former footballer may not embrace traditional expressions of happiness, the campaign suggests that fast and reliable broadband enables people to enjoy the things that matter most to them, in their own way.
Caroline Donnellan, director of brand & marketing at Sky Ireland, said the campaign coincides with the launch of the company’s new broadband hub and fastest broadband speeds to date.
“We’re delighted to see our new broadband campaign go live, supporting the launch of our new Broadband Hub and our fastest ever speeds – something we know Irish customers are actively looking for,” she said.
“Bringing Roy in felt like the right move; he’s widely loved and his unique sense of humour really helps the message cut through in the market.”
Rob Murray, creative partner at Core Creative, said Keane was a natural fit for the new positioning. “It was a lot of fun bringing this new positioning for Sky Broadband to life. Broadband is about enabling joy, whatever that means to you. With Roy that obviously looks a little different to everyone else, so he was the perfect encapsulation for our new platform ‘Sky do broadband, you do you. We’re really proud of this work with our partners in Sky Ireland and are very excited to see it roll out over the coming weeks.”
Credits:
Agency: Core
Managing Director: Caitriona Ní Laoire
Head of Strategy: Shane Doyle
Group Strategy Director: Jay Reid
Creative Business Partner: Kate O’Callaghan
Client Director: Hannah Hewetson
Client Manager: Niamh Coyle
Creative Partner: Rob Murray
Creative Partner: Shane O’Brien
Head of Production: Andrew Counihan
Production Assistant: Maisie Ryan
Client: Sky Ireland
Director of Marketing and Brand: Caroline Donnellan
Head of Brand and Marketing Creative: Eilis Fitzgerald
Media Controller: Jacqueline Lambe
Marketing Controller: Matt Carolan
Marketing Manager: Niamh Chambers
Marketing Executive: Rebecca Dent
Media Manager: Kelly Conlon
Media Manager: Helena Malone
Production Company: Arrow Films
Director: Damien O’Donnell
Producer: Anne-Marie Curran
Line Producer: Grainne Tiernan
Production Coordinator: Treasa O’Friel
Director of Photography: Simon Walsh
First Assistant Director: Thomas Bentley
Location Manager: Donnacha Brady
Production Designer: Susie Cullen
Costume Designer: Grace Moore
Offline Editor: Lee Hickey
Post Producer: Anne-Marie Downes, Screen Scene
Colourist: Donal O’Kane
Online Editor: Gavin Casey
Sound Design: Kevin Breathnach, Avondale Studios