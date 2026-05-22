Roy Keane Finds Joy in New Sky Broadband Campaign from Core Creative

Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend Roy Keane is the star of a new advertising campaign for Sky Ireland as the company launches a refreshed creative platform for its broadband offering.

Created by Core Creative, the campaign introduces the new brand line: “Sky do broadband, you do you” and will run across television, social media, digital and online video channels.

The campaign marks the latest collaboration between Sky Ireland and Keane, building on previous campaign work for Sky’s mobile offering.

The new broadband campaign is built around the insight that people experience joy in different ways and while the former footballer may not embrace traditional expressions of happiness, the campaign suggests that fast and reliable broadband enables people to enjoy the things that matter most to them, in their own way.

Caroline Donnellan, director of brand & marketing at Sky Ireland, said the campaign coincides with the launch of the company’s new broadband hub and fastest broadband speeds to date.

“We’re delighted to see our new broadband campaign go live, supporting the launch of our new Broadband Hub and our fastest ever speeds – something we know Irish customers are actively looking for,” she said.

“Bringing Roy in felt like the right move; he’s widely loved and his unique sense of humour really helps the message cut through in the market.”

Rob Murray, creative partner at Core Creative, said Keane was a natural fit for the new positioning. “It was a lot of fun bringing this new positioning for Sky Broadband to life. Broadband is about enabling joy, whatever that means to you. With Roy that obviously looks a little different to everyone else, so he was the perfect encapsulation for our new platform ‘Sky do broadband, you do you. We’re really proud of this work with our partners in Sky Ireland and are very excited to see it roll out over the coming weeks.”

Credits:

Agency: Core

Managing Director: Caitriona Ní Laoire

Head of Strategy: Shane Doyle

Group Strategy Director: Jay Reid

Creative Business Partner: Kate O’Callaghan

Client Director: Hannah Hewetson

Client Manager: Niamh Coyle

Creative Partner: Rob Murray

Creative Partner: Shane O’Brien

Head of Production: Andrew Counihan

Production Assistant: Maisie Ryan



Client: Sky Ireland

Director of Marketing and Brand: Caroline Donnellan

Head of Brand and Marketing Creative: Eilis Fitzgerald

Media Controller: Jacqueline Lambe

Marketing Controller: Matt Carolan

Marketing Manager: Niamh Chambers

Marketing Executive: Rebecca Dent

Media Manager: Kelly Conlon

Media Manager: Helena Malone



Production Company: Arrow Films

Director: Damien O’Donnell

Producer: Anne-Marie Curran

Line Producer: Grainne Tiernan

Production Coordinator: Treasa O’Friel

Director of Photography: Simon Walsh

First Assistant Director: Thomas Bentley

Location Manager: Donnacha Brady

Production Designer: Susie Cullen

Costume Designer: Grace Moore

Offline Editor: Lee Hickey

Post Producer: Anne-Marie Downes, Screen Scene

Colourist: Donal O’Kane

Online Editor: Gavin Casey

Sound Design: Kevin Breathnach, Avondale Studios