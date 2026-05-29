Robin Bonn to Address IAPI Seminar on Agency Commoditisation

IAPI is hosting a special event to discuss the issue of commoditisation, one of the hot topics in advertising at the moment.

The event will take place on June 10 in Aloft Dublin City Hotel and will feature Robin Bonn, founder of consultancy firm Co: Defininery.

Bonn will share what the world’s most progressive agencies are doing to stay ahead, and how they’re using this moment to redefine value, not just deliver work faster.

The session will focus on the growing commercial pressures facing agencies and the impact of commoditisation on pricing, value perception and long-term competitiveness. Bonn will draw on insights from agencies around the world to outline how leading firms are redefining value beyond simply delivering work faster and more efficiently.

Among the topics to be covered are the commercial headwinds facing agency businesses, why traditional best-practice approaches may no longer be sufficient, and why new commercial models alone are unlikely to solve the industry’s challenges.

Attendees will also hear about five key principles being adopted by some of the world’s most successful agencies and practical strategies for building sustainable competitive advantage.

According to IAPI, the event is designed for professionals at all levels and across all agency functions, from senior leadership teams to emerging talent seeking to help shape the future direction of their businesses.

The organisers said participants can expect “bold thinking, tough love and a clear view on how agency businesses can move from interchangeable to irreplaceable,” with opportunities for audience questions and discussion.

The event will run from 8.30am to 10.15am on June 10. Tickets are priced at €45 for IAPI members and €95 for non-members.

Each ticket includes a copy of Bonn’s book, “Market of One”, as well as exclusive access to a follow-up webinar scheduled for June 19.

Places are limited and advance booking is required. To book a place click HERE