Bank of Ireland Promotes its Current Account Offering in New Campaign

Bank of Ireland has launched a new campaign targeting the Gen Z with its current account offering.
Created by The Bank Collective – made up of Folk VML and Grey Consulting, with the former as creative lead- the campaign is running across TV, radio, social, and digital platforms. It will continue through to the end of 2025 and also includes a targeted on-campus presence in September and October.
The new campaign aims to position Bank of Ireland “as a simple, seamless, and secure choice for your everyday banking needs.”
“We know that customers want a bank that works seamlessly with their lifestyle, offers helpful digital tools and will be there when they need us most” said Laura Lynch, CMO, Bank of Ireland.
“Whether it’s freezing a lost or stolen card, getting instant fraud alerts, insights on your spending and trends and simply managing everything from their mobile – our current account delivers that peace of mind. This campaign is about showing that banking with Bank of Ireland is not just easy – it’s reassuring.”
“Gen Z aren’t always the easiest audience to connect with, particularly when it comes to financial products,” adds Karl Waters, chief creative officer, The Bank Collective. “In this attention economy, we need to be bold and take risks to stand out. The Personal Current Account from Bank of Ireland makes things easy – match that with this audience’s savviness, and we’ve got some chill customers, even when things go wrong.”
