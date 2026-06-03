Heineken 0.0 to Sponsor RTE’S FIFA World Cup Coverage

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off on June 11 with Mexico taking on South Africa, RTÉ has announced Heineken 0.0 as its broadcast sponsor of its entire FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage.

The deal, brokered by dentsu, will see Heineken 0.0 stings appear at the opening of all live broadcasts on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, as well as at the beginning and end of ad breaks. The brand’s logo will also appear across promotional material.

RTÉ will broadcast all 104 matches live and free-to-air, from the opening ceremony on June 11 in Mexico through to the final. The 2026 tournament will be the largest World Cup to date, featuring 48 teams and matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Gavin Deans, commercial director of RTÉ, said the expanded format and three host nations would make the tournament “bigger than ever before.”

“We’re delighted to have Heineken 0.0’s support in bringing all 104 World Cup matches to Irish audiences, live and free-to-air,” he said.

According to Fiona Curtin, marketing director at Heineken Ireland: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with RTÉ for their coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Sport has a unique way of bringing people together; it sparks conversation, creates connection and turns everyday moments into something shared. Through this partnership, Heineken 0.0 is proud to play a role in those moments, helping fans across Ireland come together and enjoy a refreshing shared experience, wherever they’re watching.”

Ian McGrath, chief growth officer at dentsu, described the sponsorship as “high visibility, high attention, high interest,” adding that it was “perfect for a quality beer like Heineken 0.0.”