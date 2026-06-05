The Irish Marketing Podcast: How to Become a Market of One & Tackling Traffic Decline

The Irish Marketing Podcast: How to Become a Market of One &...

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we talk to Robin Bonn of Coda Refinery ahead of his presentation to IAPI members this week.

Bonn shared his no-excuses assessment of why so many agencies are struggling — and what the world’s most progressive agencies are doing differently to stay irreplaceable.

Bonn argues that many of the headwinds agencies face are made worse by the choices agencies themselves make, including limiting beliefs and behaviours that prevent better decisions.

The most successful agencies — such as Uncommon, Gut Miami, and Mischief Brooklyn — share common principles: a clear sense of direction, strategic focus, optimism, and walking the walk internally as well as externally.

In the second part of the episode Brendan Almak and Lisa Woods from Wolfgang Digital break down the dramatic decline in organic search traffic driven by the rise of AI search and Google’s AI Overviews, explaining why the traditional click-through model is broken and what brands can do to respond.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the teams behind IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Darly Moorhouse.