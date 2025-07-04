Bloom Rolls Out New Campaign for Sons of Butchers

Creative agency Bloom has rolled out a new OOH campaign for Sons of Butchers, the plant-based food brand which manufactures a range of plant-based alternatives to meatballs, chicken wings and chicken goujons.

In recent years, the market for plant-based meat alternatives has grown considerably as consumers become increasingly aware of the potential health benefits and environmental impact of reducing meat consumption. The European market is estimated to be worth between €5bn-€6bn a year while the Irish market is estimated to be worth in the region of €100m a year.

Sons of Butchers is owned by the award-winning Galway food company Loughnane’s.

According to Bloom, the new campaign puts the products front and centre using eye-catching visuals and tongue-in-cheek copy designed to “disrupt and delight.”

“Sons of Butchers is all about big flavour, bold attitude, and plant-based satisfaction,” says Leigh Carr, brand and marketing manager, Sons of Butchers.

“We’ve built a range that lets people enjoy the comfort foods they crave – without the meat. This campaign celebrates everything we stand for, and Bloom absolutely nailed the tone.”

The campaign is running across high-impact OOH media, including T-side and Mega Rear formats, strategically positioned to target busy commuters and city dwellers.

“This was a dream brief – a disruptive, confident brand with a message that deserves attention,” says Yvonne Caplice, managing partner, Bloom.

“Our goal was to bring Sons of Butchers to the streets in a way that’s as bold and satisfying as the food itself.”

Liam Wielopolski, executive creative director, Bloom, adds: “We wanted the creative to hit as hard as the products do – with energy, personality, and zero apologies. From visual impact to cheeky headlines, every element was designed to turn heads and challenge assumptions about plant-based eating.”