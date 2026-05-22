Ardmore Rolls Out Recruitment Campaign for Stena Line

Integrated communications agency Ardmore Group has launched a new social media recruitment campaign for ferry operator Stena Line aimed at attracting qualified seafarers to specialist maritime roles across its operations.

The campaign, titled “A Life Less Ordinary,” has been designed to strengthen Stena Line’s employer brand in Ireland and other key markets, positioning the company as an attractive career destination for experienced maritime professionals.

Rather than relying on traditional recruitment messaging, the campaign places existing employees at its centre, using their experiences and perspectives to showcase life and work onboard Stena Line vessels.

Alex Thompson, Strategy Director at Ardmore, said the agency sought to develop an approach that reflected how potential candidates make career decisions.

“Our challenge was to create an authentic campaign that would resonate with audiences in Ireland and other key geographies to increase employer brand awareness,” Thompson said.

“As a Swedish-owned company operating throughout Europe, Stena Line needed an approach that reflected how this audience makes decisions: by trusting their own networks and peers above all else.

“Therefore, our message comes from an employee point of view, focusing on what seafarers genuinely want to know: experiences, crew dynamics, progression opportunities, rotation patterns and onboard facilities. The Stena Line brand supports and endorses the message, but critically, the message comes from staff.”

According to Thompson, the strategy deliberately reverses the conventional recruitment model by allowing employees to become the primary storytellers.

The creative campaign was developed following extensive engagement with crew members across a range of onboard roles, including engineering, hospitality and deck operations.

Chris Lyttle, Group Creative Director at Ardmore, said the objective was to portray an authentic picture of life at sea rather than a conventional recruitment advertisement.

“Creatively, we set out to capture the world of Stena Line from the inside out, not as a job description, but as a real working experience,” Lyttle said.

“We spent time with the crew in their own environments, from the galley to the engine rooms, and listened to them talk about what life onboard is really like.

“Those conversations gave us the shape of the work: the camaraderie between colleagues, the quiet professionalism behind the scenes, the focus, skill and teamwork required below deck, and the pride that comes with keeping everything moving at sea.”

He added that the campaign was designed to offer prospective recruits a more realistic understanding of the roles available.

“The idea was to let the campaign feel as close to the job as possible. We captured people doing the work, telling their own stories and showing the character, responsibility and rhythm of life onboard Stena Line.

“For potential applicants, that gives a much more meaningful view of the role. It shows that a life less ordinary is not just a campaign line, but something the crew experience through the work they do every day.”

The campaign initially targets Engine Officers and Deck Ratings and will expand over the coming weeks to promote a wider range of specialist maritime positions.

Stena Line is highlighting a number of employee benefits as part of the recruitment drive, including week-on/week-off shift patterns, free onboard accommodation, meals and gym facilities, all of which are intended to support work-life balance for crew members.

Credits

Creative Agency: Ardmore Group

Strategy Director: Alex Thompson

Group Creative Director: Chris Lyttle

Client: Stena Line

Campaign: A Life Less Ordinary