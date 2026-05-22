Irish Pride Hopes to Take Bigger Slice of Bread Market with Major Campaign

Irish Pride Hopes to Take Bigger Slice of Bread Market with Major...

Irish Pride has unveiled a major brand repositioning and its largest-ever marketing campaign as the bread maker seeks to increase its share of Ireland’s €560m bread market and challenge perceptions around white bread.

The relaunch, led by parent company The Irish Bread Company, includes a new visual identity, redesigned packaging and a nationwide through-the-line marketing campaign spanning television, outdoor, digital and retail channels.

The relaunch was developed by a multi-agency team comprising Slater Design, MCCP, THINKHOUSE and Havas Media Ireland.

At the centre of the strategy is an effort to reposition white bread as a more nutritious everyday choice. While white bread accounts for almost half of all loaf sales in Ireland, the category has traditionally been viewed by many consumers as less healthy than alternative bread products.

Irish Pride says its reformulated range aims to address those perceptions, with two slices providing up to 32% of an adult’s recommended daily fibre intake. The range also contains no preservatives, no added sugar, no palm oil and uses an emulsifier-free recipe. According to the company, the products also offer extended freshness to help reduce household food waste.

The rebrand introduces a more contemporary visual identity featuring bold typography and bright colour palettes, alongside a new brand platform and campaign line, “The Best Sliced Bread Since Sliced Bread.”

The campaign is targeted primarily at younger urban families and seeks to reposition white bread from what the company describes as a compromise purchase to a positive choice.

Julie-Ann Twomey, chief marketing officer at The Irish Bread Company, said the relaunch reflects changing consumer expectations around food and nutrition.

“Irish families are looking for more from the products they buy every week; more nutrition, more value, more choice,” she said. “With this full repositioning, we’re providing better choices for families that want to do right by their kids, without giving up the bread they actually love.The bread category deserves this kind of ambition, and Irish families deserve better fresh bread.”

The integrated campaign is now running nationwide and has been designed to increase brand awareness, improve shelf standout and strengthen consumer recall in a highly competitive grocery category.

The relaunch was developed by a multi-agency team comprising Slater Design, MCCP, THINKHOUSE and HAVAS Media.

Credits

Client: The Irish Bread Company

Chief Marketing Officer: Julie-Ann Twomey

Strategy: MCCP

Design Agency: Slater Design

Creative, Comms & Production: THINKHOUSE

Media: Havas Media Ireland