Opinion: How Brands Should Tap into Ireland’s Cultural Renaissance

While Ireland continues to undergo a cultural renaissance on the global stage, brands should resist the temptation to homogenize or reach for the outdated tropes. Instead, they should delve into authenticity and even nostalgia, writes Darius Pasalar, Strategy Lead, BBH Dublin.

With popstar CMAT making her debut at Coachella last month, a Netflix adaption of author Claire Keegan’s Walk The Blue Fields in the works, and, of course, Jessie Buckley becoming the first Irish woman to win an Oscar for best actress earlier this year, the Irish cultural takeover on the global stage continues.

In recent decades, Ireland has been through an extraordinary transformation economically, politically and socially, and the Irish market has become more of a focus for many global brands. Meanwhile, many Irish brands will be aiming to cash in on the current ‘green wave’ as well as the country’s charm and reputation for warmth and friendliness – something that’s more sought-after than ever at this time of global geopolitical conflict.

But Irish marketing can still occasionally fall into Paddywhackery and the old cliches of drinking, dancing and fiddle-playing against the backdrop of wild, rustic landscapes. Not that some of these stereotypes don’t sell. The romantic view of the Emerald Isle is as captivating today as it was for the audiences that flocked to see The Quiet Man in 1952.

But failing to dig into the nuances and the reality of the Irish experience means you’re missing a big opportunity. Being authentic enables you to connect much more deeply, not only with people living in Ireland, but global audiences who have a much more informed view of the country, thanks in no small part to globally popular Irish films and TV shows such as Bad Sisters and Normal People.

The success of Ireland’s cultural exports is due in no small part to their authenticity. Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan made a point of ensuring that the Apple TV series authentically captured Irish cultural details. In an interview with Hot Press, Horgan said: “Often the more specific you make something, the more it travels. If it’s too general and homogenised it loses something.”

This is an edict that more brands need to embrace. The more rooted and specific your story is, the more chance you have of resonating with audiences. With global brand work there’s always the temptation to generalise or resort to cliches in order to appeal to the widest possible audience. But embracing nuance and specificity can make your story richer and much more relatable.

A deep understanding of the Irish market and its unique, and not always positive, relationship with financial institutions informed our recent launch campaign for Monzo. Ireland had a checkered history with banks; a particular low point being the country having to bail out its banks in 2008 following the collapse of the property bubble. We needed to be conscious of the past but this work is all about looking forward.

This made the tone of our campaign very important, because the work needed to resonate with people’s specific experience. We tapped into the growing desire for nostalgia, but tempered with a quiet irony – because the good old days were really not that good when it came to financial service offerings in Ireland.

Juxtaposing the past with the present can allow brands to tap into a cultural truth that audiences will recognise. Our use of nostalgia also served to emphasise the innovation and newness of Monzo and the product offering.

Humour was integral to our campaign. Irish humour is often very subtle and understated. Well-chosen (and timed) words or phrases and the strategic placement of a pregnant pause can be highly effective in ensuring the comedy lands locally. Of course comedy, or having the craic, is an incredibly powerful tool for brands. But it takes a lot more than a few well-crafted jokes to create trust and build a connection between a brand and its target audience.

Brands that succeed in winning over the Irish market will be those that understand that it’s not just about surfing the green wave, but propelling it.