Troy Parrott Kicks off Series 3 of OTB’s Inner Drive in Association with Allianz

Troy Parrott is the first guest to be interviewed in season three of the award-winning multi-platform series Inner Drive, which shines a light on the resilience, motivation and personal journeys of Ireland’s leading athletes.

Produced in collaboration with Starcom, part of Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company. Allianz Ireland and Off The Ball’s Inner Drive combines long-form audio, video and social storytelling to deliver intimate and compelling interviews with some of the country’s most recognisable sporting figures.

The series explores how sport can provide stability even through adversity, featuring insights not only from the athletes themselves, but also from the families, friends and coaches who have shaped their journeys.

Season three begins with Irish football sensation Troy Parrott, with further high-profile guests to be revealed throughout the series.

Previous seasons of Inner Drive have featured standout interviews with sports stars including Rhasidat Adeleke, Rhys McClenaghan, Shane O’Donnell, Orla Comerford and Ellen Keane, earning widespread acclaim for its authentic storytelling and innovative multi-platform approach.

Noel Martyn, Starcom, part of Core, says, “Series three promises to be our best yet, and we’re delighted with the response to Troy’s episode so far. Over the past two years, we’ve heard truly inspirational stories, and this season we’ve been struck by the level of interest from athletes who want to be part of the new series and share their personal journeys. Inner Drive continues to be a fantastic example of collaboration between brand, publisher and agency, and we’re excited to bring even more powerful and meaningful stories to audiences this year.”

Ger Gilroy, managing director at Off The Ball, says, “Inner Drive goes from strength to strength. Over the last three seasons some of Ireland’s biggest names have told us their stories, and trusted our story-tellers with their truth. The output gets better and better and we’re really excited about where Inner Drive can go in the future. Its success is a testament to the collaboration between three partners who have worked together since inception to understand what our audience wants and how best to work with the athletes in question. We can’t wait for everyone to meet this season’s stars.”

Mark Brennan, chief marketing officer at Allianz Ireland, says, “Building on more than 30 years of supporting Irish sport and through initiatives including “Stop the Drop”, we are incredibly proud of this outstanding series. Over the past two years, we have heard truly inspirational stories from athletes who have openly shared the challenges they have faced, where they found support, and how they overcame these adversities. Inner Drive reminds us of the immense value of participating in sport at all levels. From the outset Off The Ball has been a fantastic partner, giving athletes a powerful platform to share their experiences. We are really looking forward to this new series and are excited to hear the next generation of stories”.

The latest season of Inner Drive will be available across Off The Ball’s audio, video and digital platforms.