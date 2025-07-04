Core Optimisation Continues Expansion Plans with Acquisition of ClearStory

Core Optimisation, the Shannon-based digital agency has acquired the international PR agency ClearStory for an undisclosed sum.

ClearStory was founded by James McCann in 2017 as an international PR agency specialising in reputation building for emerging and scaling brands. The agency’s client base spans North America, Europe and MENA and includes major blue chips in the tech, finance and defence sectors including Techstars, the Asian Development Bank, Dynasafe, CoinDesk, and Riskline.

The acquisition of ClearStory forms part of a broader €500,000 investment by Core Optimisation in expanding its global footprint into North America and the UAE.

Founded in 2015 by Caroline Dunlea and David Brett, Core Optimisation is one of the fastest growing digital agencies in Ireland and currently employs over 60 staff in Ireland and the UK. In 2024, it was ranked 17th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. It was also recognized in the Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500, which includes companies from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Clients of Core include global brands like Waterwipes, Tirlan Country Life, Kirby Group and Aryzta.

“We are delighted to acquire ClearStory International as we focus on international markets,” says Caroline Dunlea, co-founder of Core Optimisation.

“This acquisition strengthens our global capabilities and enhances our ability to offer a fully integrated digital marketing and PR service to our growing client base. As we are in the AI era, brands need cohesive, data-led narratives across every channel, and our clients are increasingly seeking partners who can anticipate and respond to their evolving needs,” she adds.

According to James McCann, CEO of ClearStory: “Over the past eight years, we’ve had the privilege of working with more than 200 clients across 25 countries, helping them navigate some of the world’s most complex media markets. We’re now excited to bring our deep expertise in international storytelling and reputation building to Core Optimisation, as we pursue a shared ambition to build a world-renowned, Irish-owned agency.”