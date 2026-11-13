Laura Heeney Appointed as Content Editor with ExtraG

Laura Heeney has been appointed as content editor of the dmg Media Ireland-owned Irish language platform ExtraG.

Heeney began her media career with TG4 in 2023 and brings a diverse range of experience across journalism, acting and presenting.

Her work and contribution to Irish-language media have already earned her significant recognition, having been awarded Réalta Óg na Bliana at Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais last month.

dmg Media CEO Paul Henderson, welcomed Heeney to the company: “The Irish language is hugely important to us here at dmg Media, and we are delighted to welcome Laura to the team. We look forward to working together to champion and promote the language through ExtraG.”