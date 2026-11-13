Jailbird Communications Launches Social Content Studio Flock

Independent agency Jailbird Communications has launched Flock, a content studio offering video and photography for brands’ social channels.

The service gives clients access to creators, videographers and editors for one-off events, planned shoots, monthly content support and responses to cultural opportunities.

Jailbird will oversee briefing, creative direction and quality control, matching creators to individual assignments. Deliverables include captioned Reels, Story frames, photography and reusable video clips.

The agency said the launch responds to the growing role of social platforms in how people search for information, discover brands and find recommendations.

It cited Sprout Social’s 2025 research, which found that 37% of social media users surveyed preferred to start on social platforms when looking for product reviews and recommendations.

Julie Blakeney, managing director at Jailbird Communications, said: “The moments people want to watch don’t always fit a production schedule. Something unexpected at an event, the atmosphere on match day or a glimpse behind the scenes can make brilliant content, but you need someone there who spots it and knows how to capture it.

“As people turn to social to search, discover and see what’s happening, brands need to have something relevant to share. That’s the thinking behind Flock. You bring us the moment; we bring the right person to capture it.”