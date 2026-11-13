KFC Ireland becomes ‘Kentucky Fried Parrott’ in Campaign Starring Troy Parrott and Emma Doran

KFC Ireland has unveiled a campaign starring Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott and comedian Emma Doran, imagining a rebrand of the restaurant chain as “Kentucky Fried Parrott”.

Created with Spark Foundry and produced by Vibrant, the film draws on Parrott’s revelation that he celebrated his hat-trick against Hungary last year with a KFC meal alongside his family.

Doran plays an enthusiastic advocate for the tribute, presenting the footballer with a makeover that replaces Colonel Sanders’ image with his face and extends to staff uniforms, loyalty cards and menu items.

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The proposed changes include “Parrott Points”, “Parrott Wings”, “Popcorn Parrott” and a “Parrott Zinger”, while staff wear red-and-white football jerseys bearing his name and number seven.

Parrott is less convinced by the overhaul, questioning why Doran would change the chicken before ordering a tender meal and asking viewers: “Do you want some KFC?”

The film ends with Doran outside the restaurant, declaring over a bucket of chicken: “I’ve let myself down… I’ve let the country down!”

Parrott said: “After the win against Hungary last year, I celebrated with a KFC, so getting to rename it Kentucky Fried Parrott feels like a pretty good follow-up. I’m still more used to floodlights than spotlights, but it was a good bit of craic to be in front of the camera. It was great working with Emma Doran, she had us all laughing throughout the shoot. Hopefully people enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

Sohail Khan, performance marketing lead at KFC, said: “When we heard that Troy had marked such a memorable moment for Irish football with KFC, we knew we had to do something special to celebrate his love for the brand. It was a pleasure to team up with Troy and Emma to bring Kentucky Fried Parrott to life, putting a fun KFC spin on his passion for our chicken and a moment that captured the nation’s imagination.”

PR for the campaign is handled by Here Be Dragons. Obiously, the fictional menu items featured in the film will not be available to purchase.

Credits

Client: KFC Ireland

Campaign: KFP

Agency: Spark Foundry

Production company: Vibrant

PR: Here Be Dragons

Talent: Emma Doran and Troy Parrott