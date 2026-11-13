Berocca Brings the Fizz to Dundrum in Outdoor Campaign

Berocca has launched a nationwide out-of-home campaign for its new Hydrate range, featuring a bespoke installation at Dundrum Town Centre.

Developed by Talon in partnership with Initiative Universal Media, part of Omnicom Media Group, and participating media owners, the campaign combines outdoor advertising with an activation designed to recreate the product’s effervescent fizz.

The Dundrum installation features an elevated Berocca Hydrate tube alongside an oversized transparent glass containing two tablets, with a bubbling effect and integrated lighting.

Eclipse Media produced the bespoke build, while Sipit provided the Dundrum Town Centre site.

The campaign is timed to coincide with festive shopping and increased social activity, aiming to build awareness through repeated exposure along consumers’ everyday journeys.

Bronagh Jennings, senior brand manager at Berocca, said: “The fizz is integral to Berocca’s DNA, so with Hydrate we wanted a launch as distinctive as the product itself. Combining high-visibility OOH with a standout Dundrum installation lets us bring that iconic fizz to people where they are this festive season”.

Scott Doyle, senior client executive at Talon, said: “Everyone knows the Berocca fizz, so it felt only right to make more of it. The Dundrum special gives us that big moment of standout for Hydrate, while the wider OOH campaign does the equally important job of building familiarity through repeated exposure. With the festive season getting underway, it was a great opportunity to take something distinctive about the product and have a bit of fun with it in the real world”.

Niamh Smyth, business director at Omnicom Media Ireland added: “We’re excited to bring Berocca Hydrate to life by transforming Dundrum’s iconic fountain into a standout brand activation. Timed to tap into festive shopping, the activation will drive awareness at a key hydration moment, maximising footfall, and proximity to purchase”.