Fionnán Sheahan Named Journalist of the Year at Irish Journalism Awards

Fionnán Sheahan of the Irish Independent has been named Journalist of the Year at the 2026 Irish Journalism Awards in recognition of his political reporting during the presidential election campaign.

Sheahan was the biggest winner at the awards, held at Dublin’s Mansion House, also taking home the Political Journalist of the Year and Scoop awards.

The annual awards, organised by NewsBrands Ireland and supported by Google News Initiative, attracted more than 900 entries across 23 categories.

Claire Grady, chair of the judging panel, said Sheahan’s reporting had significant political consequences.

“This year’s winner has produced an impressive body of work, with stories that have had enormous impact and significant consequences,” she said.

“And the consequences of this journalist’s reporting have been extraordinary: a presidential candidate forced out of the race for the Áras, and the judgement and authority of the Taoiseach called into question.”

Among the other winners were Michael O’Farrell of The Irish Mail on Sunday, who was named Business Journalist of the Year, and John Mooney of The Sunday Times, who won News Reporter of the Year.

Conor Gallagher of The Irish Times won Investigative Journalism, while his colleague Fintan O’Toole was named Columnist of the Year in the broadsheet/compact category.

The Irish Times also won Digital Innovation of the Year for its immersive storytelling work, while its Ticket publication was named Magazine of the Year.

The Irish Independent won the Campaigning Journalism award for its E-Scooter Campaign, while Forever My Boys from The Irish Sun was named Podcast of the Year.

Patrick O’Donoghue of The Sunday Times Ireland was named Young Journalist of the Year.

Ann Marie Lenihan, chief executive of NewsBrands Ireland, said the awards highlighted the importance of investment in independent journalism.

“A strong, independent news publishing industry is essential to a healthy democracy. It takes significant investment, skilled people and a long-term commitment from publishers to produce original journalism that serves the public interest,” she said.

The ceremony, hosted by broadcaster Matt Cooper, also heard from Press Ombudsperson Susan McKay, who addressed the threats and violence faced by journalists and media organisations.

Hayley Cochrane, director of news partnerships UK/Northern Europe at Google News Initiative, said the organisation remained committed to supporting a sustainable and innovative news publishing industry in Ireland.

Close to 70 independent judges assessed this year’s entries.

The awards were supported by Google News Initiative, with category sponsorship from the Creative and Communications Association of Ireland and Flutter UK & Ireland. Edelman Ireland was the awards patron.

The full list of winners and their work is available at irishjournalismawards.ie.