Distinctive BAT Targets Further US Growth Following Revenue Surge

Irish brand research consultancy Distinctive BAT is targeting further expansion in the US market after doubling its revenue in 2025.

The company, which specialises in measuring distinctive brand assets, generates the vast majority of its revenue outside Ireland, with North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific accounting for broadly equal shares of its business.

Founded six years ago by Sligo native Cathal Gillen and Matthew Ovington, Distinctive BAT works with international brands including Kellanova, L’Oréal, Audi, SC Johnson and Molson Coors.

Gillen and Ovington established the consultancy after working together at William Grant & Sons, the distiller behind brands including Hendrick’s Gin and Tullamore D.E.W.

Gillen said international markets accounted for 97% of the company’s revenue last year, with the US and UK its two largest individual markets.

“Although we have worked with some of the best-known Irish brands, such as Kerrygold, Brady Family Ham, Paddy Power, 123.ie, and Lyons Tea, 97% of our revenue last year was from outside of Ireland,” he said.

“Our revenue is pretty evenly split across North America, Europe/U.K., and APAC, with the U.S. and the U.K. being the top two markets in terms of volume.”

The company specialises in measuring the recognition and association of brand assets, including logos, colours, characters and other identifying features, to help advertisers strengthen brand distinctiveness. It has also undertaken research across a wide range of regional and global sectors and international markets, including food and drink, automotive and consumer goods.

Gillen said the company was increasing its marketing activity in the US, where it sees significant opportunities for further growth.