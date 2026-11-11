Radio Leads Irish Audio Market as Weekly Listening Reaches 97% of Adults

Almost all adults in Ireland listen to some form of audio every week, with live radio accounting for more than 70% of listening time, according to new research.

The Irish Audio Report 2026, published by Radiocentre Ireland, found that 97% of people aged 15 and over, representing 4.35 million listeners, tune into radio, music streaming, podcasts or other audio formats each week.

Live radio reaches 90% of adults weekly, ahead of music streaming at 45%, YouTube Music at 27% and podcasts at 23%. Music streaming’s weekly reach increased by five percentage points compared with 2025.

The research was conducted by Ipsos B&A as part of the Joint National Listenership Research survey and draws on 3,113 face-to-face interviews carried out nationally between April and June 2026.

Radio accounts for 70.5% of all audio listening time among adults. Music streaming is the second-largest format at 15.7%, up from 13.5% in 2025, followed by YouTube Music at 6% and podcasts at 4.2%.

Among 15–24-year-olds, listening time is more evenly divided. Live radio accounts for 38.9% of audio consumption, narrowly ahead of music streaming at 37.9%.

Ciarán Cunningham, chief executive of Radiocentre Ireland, said: “The Irish Audio Report 2026 highlights the remarkable strength and vibrancy of audio in Ireland. With 97% of adults listening every week, audio is an integral part of everyday life, connecting with people across all ages and in so many different ways.”

Advertising-accessible listening

Radio’s share increases when the analysis excludes listening assumed to take place through premium, ad-free subscriptions.

On this basis, live radio accounts for 85.2% of commercially accessible audio listening time among adults, with other formats accounting for the remaining 14.8%.

Among 15–24-year-olds, radio represents 61% of commercially accessible listening time.

Cunningham said: “For advertisers, the report also highlights the significant opportunities audio offers to connect with audiences. Radio accounts for over 85% of commercially accessible audio listening time, demonstrating its scale and importance within the wider audio market.”

The distinction comes as paid audio subscriptions continue to grow. Two in five adults now pay for at least one premium audio-related service, an increase of two percentage points year on year.

Music streaming accounts for most subscription activity, with 36% of adults paying for a premium service such as Spotify Premium. That figure rises to 56% among those aged 15–24.

Younger listeners use multiple formats

Some 97% of 15–24-year-olds listen to audio weekly. Live radio reaches 85% of this age group, while music streaming reaches 78%, YouTube Music 41% and podcasts 27%.

Across the wider population, combining radio, including live and listen-back listening, with music streaming increases weekly reach to 95%. Adding podcasts brings the figure to 96%, with YouTube Music extending it to 97%.

Cunningham said: “It’s particularly encouraging to see the continued growth and diversity of audio listening. Consumers have more choice than ever before, from live radio to streaming and podcasts, and that is helping to make audio such a dynamic and engaging medium.”

Smartphone listening grows

Home remains the most common listening environment, with 70% of adults listening to audio there on an average day. Almost half, 49%, listen in the car.

Smartphone listening reaches 38% of adults daily, up six percentage points year on year. Among 15–24-year-olds, the figure is 66%.

Traditional radio and music systems remain widely used, with 67% of adults listening through these devices each day.