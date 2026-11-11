Mediahuis Ireland Appoints James Brown as Chief Commercial Officer

Mediahuis Ireland has appointed James Brown as chief commercial officer. He replaces Karen Preston, who stepped down from the role in October.

According to a statement from Mediahuis, Brown brings experience across media buying, publishing, advertising technology and entrepreneurship to his new role.

Over the course of his career, he has worked as head of digital advertising for the Telegraph Media Group in the UK and, prior to that, he was senior vice president of the advertising platform Magnite where he worked for eight years. He is also a former head of trading at digital media agency Diffiniti, which was later absorbed into dentsu’s iProspect. More recently, he was chief commercial officer for the health-tech platform Earn It.

In his new role, Brown will work with Mediahuis CEO Sheena Peirse and the leadership team to develop new commercial opportunities across Mediahuis Ireland’s news brands.

The role will include helping advertisers, agencies and commercial partners connect with audiences through the publisher’s titles, building on its existing audience relationships, Mediahuis said.