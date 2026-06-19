Pedro Gropo Appointed to Creative Director Role with Publicis Dublin

Pedro Gropo has been promoted to creative director with Publicis Dublin with responsibility for social, design, innovation and AI. According to the agency, Gropo will lead creative standards across a mixed discipline team of creatives, social content creators, designers and coders. He will continue to work across some of the agency’s key clients.

Gropo joined Publicis in 2022 having worked at some of the most prestigious agencies in Germany and Brazil for clients, including Procter & Gamble, Vodafone, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. His work has received over 100 awards including Gold Cannes Lions in Innovation and Digital.

“We’re continuing to invest in our creative leadership team and Pedro’s promotion reflects the growth of our business in social and integrated design work, with recent wins including ESB digital and MG. Pedro is a highly skilled, award-winning creative with a natural understanding of innovation, technology, and AI,” said Geraldine Jones, managing director, Publicis Dublin

“From Lions for Heineken branded entertainment,experience and direct, to Best Influencer Campaign of the Year for SPAR, the shape of brand creativity continually changes but our standards remain the same. This kind of work needs people who don’t think in traditional terms. Pedro is a unicorn. German engineering mentality mixed with brilliant Brazilian creative flair. He is a natural creative director to take us to the next level,” added Ronan Nulty, executive creative director, Publicis Dublin.