Out \ Look: Electoral Commission OOH brings Polling Day into Public View

Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager, PML Group, with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

By the time voters in Dublin Central and Galway West go to the polls today, the Electoral Commission’s OOH campaign will have spent the final days of the campaign keeping a simple civic message in front of people: know when to vote, know what to bring and use your vote.

Planned by dentsu with PML, the campaign is live across dynamically enabled digital formats in roadside, commuter, rail and retail environments across both cities. Creative from TBWA\ Ireland is deliberately direct, carrying information on polling station opening hours and the reminder to bring ID. It is the kind of public information that benefits from repeated visibility because it is practical, time-sensitive and easy to act on.

The countdown gives the digital element a clear role. Powered by Liveposter, the creative has updated as today’s vote approached, moving from a reminder of the days remaining to more immediate prompts as polling day drew closer. A message like this naturally becomes more relevant the nearer it gets to the moment of action, particularly when people are moving through the daily routines that may shape when and how they vote.

For election information, that kind of visibility matters. Voters may not look for polling details until late in the process, if at all, so reminders on commutes, around stations, on roadside screens and in retail environments can help keep the basic actions front of mind: check the hours, bring ID and use your vote.

PML Group’s IMPACT Attention research has shown the value of Outdoor for public information, with 88% of respondents agreeing that OOH is effective for informing the public about new services and initiatives. In this case, the Electoral Commission is using that strength in a civic setting, with dynamic digital formats helping voting information stay clear, current and visible in the days when it is most likely to be useful.

Bank of Ireland puts “Right with you” into everyday money moments

Bank of Ireland’s latest OOH activity is hard to miss on the move, with a fully wrapped Luas bringing the bank’s “Right with you” platform into the daily flow of Dublin. The format gives the campaign a visible travelling presence, carrying the brand through commuter journeys, city streets and the familiar routines where money decisions often sit in the background.

Planned by dentsu and PML, the wider campaign is running across transport, roadside, street-level classic and digital formats, giving the platform repeated presence across public environments. Rather than relying on one broad reassurance message, the activity applies “Right with you” to recognisable areas of personal finance, from helping children take early steps with money to giving adults a clearer view of everyday spending. The creative platform in was developed in partnership with The Bank Collective, with Folk VML as creative lead in collaboration with Oliver Ireland.

That specificity is what strengthens the campaign. Smart Start brings a family-focused layer to the work, encouraging parents and guardians to help children build confidence with money through an account that includes parental controls. Other creative focuses on practical money management, including personalised spending insights in the Bank of Ireland app. In each case, the message is less about banking in the abstract and more about the moments where people want a little more confidence, oversight or control.

The Luas Wrap gives that idea its most distinctive expression. As a moving format, it makes the campaign part of the city’s daily rhythm rather than a message seen in isolation. Around that, the wider OOH mix extends the platform through commuter, roadside and retail-adjacent settings, allowing different executions to speak to different financial needs without every format having to carry the same job.

There is a strong fit between the media choice and the message. Personal finance is not always shaped by one major decision; it often sits within everyday routines, from the school run and the commute to shopping trips and monthly budgeting. By placing the campaign in those same public moments, Bank of Ireland gives “Right with you” more texture as a platform, connecting it to children learning how to spend, adults trying to understand where their money is going and households looking for more control in the day to day.