Tesco Kicks Off Street Feast Sponsorship With Nationwide OOH Campaign

Tesco Ireland, in partnership with Talon and PHD, launched a nationwide Out of Home (OOH) campaign encouraging communities across Ireland to come together for what is set to be the biggest Street Feast yet, taking place this weekend.

The campaign marks the beginning of Tesco’s three-year partnership with Street Feast, reinforcing its commitment to helping more communities than ever come together and enjoy the event.

At the heart of the campaign was a standout 240-sheet special on Ranelagh Road, designed in true picnic style. Dressed with overhead flag bunting, the site transformed the space into a playful street party, bringing the spirit of Street Feast into the everyday environment.

The hero execution was supported by a nationwide rollout across large-format roadside, small-format roadside and retail DOOH. This ensured the campaign reached people throughout their day — from building awareness to driving action in the lead-up to the weekend.

Digital formats played a key role, featuring QR-enabled creative that invited people to sign up for a free Tesco party pack, making it easy for neighbours to host their own Street Feast and get involved locally.

The Ranelagh special ran on a JCDecaux site, with production delivered by XL Media.

According to Cara Millaney, brand marketing manager at Tesco Ireland: “Street Feast is all about bringing people together, and Out of Home is the perfect way to reach communities where they live, work and connect every day. As we begin our three-year partnership, we’re driving awareness of this special weekend of events via nationwide OOH, with a 240-sheet special that brings the vibrancy of Street Feast to life through 3D bunting, inspiring more people than ever to get involved.’”

Catherine Marley, group client director at PHD added: “Street Feast provided the perfect inspiration for a creative OOH execution, and what street party is complete without some bunting! Working closely with BBH, we rolled out vibrant OOH nationwide alongside audio to remind communities across Ireland how Tesco can enrich your Street Feast celebrations.”

“Street Feast is all about bringing people together, and there’s no better format than OOH to do exactly that. It’s a shared, public experience, seen together in the same spaces. From the Ranelagh special through to the national rollout, the campaign encouraged consumers to turn that shared moment into real community action,” said Susan Murtagh, business director, Talon.