Supernature Wins Love Irish Food and Global Bursary

Supernature, the Dublin-based Irish food producer, is this year’s winner of the Brand Development Award which is awarded in partnership with Love Irish Food and Global.

This is the 15th year of the competition which gives the winner Supernature, is announced as the 15th annual winner of the Brand Development Award, worth over €160,000. The bursary is awarded in partnership with Love Irish Food and Global, created to support and champion Irish food and drink producers. Alongside Global, the bursary is supported by partners Checkout Magazine and Marketing Network Group.

Founded in 2018 by Noele McEvoy, manufactures a range of gluten and dairy-free snacks made from only four ingredients. The products are produced in Ireland and are distributed nationally in all main retailers.

“Supernature is an excellent example of the innovation and ambition that exists within our Irish food and drink industry,” says Conor Kilduff, executive director of Love Irish Food.

“Noelle has created a brand with a clear purpose and a strong understanding of what consumers are looking for today – simple, high-quality products with ingredients they can recognise and trust. We’re delighted to support Supernature at this exciting stage of its journey.”

“We’re delighted to support Supernature as this year’s winner,” added Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global Ireland.

“The brand stood out for its clear vision and unique proposition that really resonates with today’s consumer. In a highly competitive category, Supernature is a confident and well-executed brand, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth through our retail media network.”

“Winning the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award is a hugely exciting moment for Supernature,” said Noele McEvoy, Founder, Supernature.

“What started in my kitchen has grown into something much bigger, and this support will allow us to bring our products to even more people across Ireland. There’s a real shift happening towards simpler, more transparent food, and that’s exactly what we set out to create with Supernature. This campaign will help us tell that story on a much bigger scale.”