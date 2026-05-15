Home Campaigns OLIVER and Fulfil Team Up for High-Impact Social Campaign

OLIVER and Fulfil Team Up for High-Impact Social Campaign

OLIVER has partnered with Fulfil, the high-protein snack brand made by Ferrero, to deliver a dynamic new wave of content designed to “energise audiences both on and off the pitch.”

At the heart of the collaboration is a series of social-first videos, created to capture Fulfil’s bold, high-performance positioning in a way that resonates with a modern, active audience. According to OLIVER, “the campaign was shot with pace, personality and a strong sense of fun and the content brings the brand’s tone to life while reinforcing its nutritional credentials.”

Complementing the social rollout, OLIVER also developed a bespoke match-day sting that aired during a recent GAA Under 20s hurling match.

The project was led by Marcela Esteves, account director at OLIVER Ireland, alongside Simona Bran, producer, and Isabel Núncio, project manager.

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