Wolfgang Leads the Pack as Irish Agencies Shine at European Search Awards

Irish eyes were smiling at the European Search Awards in Porto this week with a number of Irish agencies, including Wolfgang Digital, Havas Media Ireland, Dentsu Ireland, Core Optimisation and Wavemaker, winning top awards on the night.

The biggest winner on the night was Wolfgang Digital which picked up six awards, including Best Large PPC Agency of the Year. In total, Wolfgang Digital received six awards, including four gold and two silver recognitions across PPC, retail, FMCG, social media, and local campaign categories.

The agency’s award wins included: Best Large PPC Agency: Wolfgang Digital PPC Team; Best Use of Search – B2C (PPC) for its work with GoCar, Best Local Campaign (PPC), also for its work with GoCar and Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign for its work with Intersport Elverys.

The two Silver awards came in the Best Use of Search, Retail / Ecommerce (PPC) for work with Brown Thomas/Arnotts and Best Use of Search, FMCG for its work with Jameson.

The judging panel praised Wolfgang Digital for delivering strong commercial outcomes while continuing to strengthen operational performance, team culture, and employee ownership initiatives across the agency.

Commenting on the awards, Wolfgang Digital’s Head of PPC, Peter Scott, said:

“The recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our team to delivering thoughtful, audience-focused work that drives real results. While awards are never the end goal, we’re proud to see both campaign performance and team culture recognised on a European stage.”

Elsewhere, Havas Media Ireland picked up the top award for work with client L’OR in the Best Use of Search (FMCG/Large) category while Dentsu Ireland & Allianz Care came out on tope in the Best Use of Search B2B (SEO/Large) category.

In the Best Use of Search (Gaming/Large) category, Wavemaker took the top award with its work for Boyle Sport.

Finally, in the Best Use of Content Marketing (Large), Core Optimisation’s work with WaterWipes saw the Shannon-based agency take home Silver on the night.

A full list of winners is available HERE