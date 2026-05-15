Revive Active Targets Customers With National Contextual OOH Campaign

Out of Home (OOH) agency Talon, in partnership with Revive Active, has launched a nationwide OOH campaign built around “the natural rhythm of consumers’ daily routines.”

At the heart of the campaign is a time-led, contextual approach, with creative tailored to different moments of the day. From Revive Active’s core range supporting morning energy and daily performance, through to Magnesium Complex for evening balance, and Sleep Capsules aligning with the evening wind-down.

Across digital environments, this was enhanced through a programmatic layer powered by Talon’s DSP, Atlas, where selected inventory was bought in time-based slots, ensuring the most relevant creative was delivered when each trigger was met. It was all supported by a wider nationwide OOH campaign to maintain visibility at scale.

Aoife Hudson, managing partner at Talon said: “Everyone has their routine, so it made sense to build the campaign around that. By matching each product to a moment in the day, and layering in programmatic OOH through our Atlas DSP, we were able to keep the idea simple but make the delivery smarter”.

Ciara Gleeson, brand manager at Revive Active added: “Our out-of-home campaign places Revive Active firmly at the heart of everyday rituals, particularly the morning moment where many people set the tone for their day. By showcasing our products within real, relatable routines we’re reinforcing the role our scientifically formulated supplements can play in supporting a positive, consistent wellbeing routine. It’s about making health simple, habitual and part of daily life.”