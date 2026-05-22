An Post Wins Grand Prix at the 2026 MII AIM Awards

An Post has been awarded the coveted Grand Prix at the 2026 MII AIM Awards, securing the top honour for a cross-company brand-building programme that delivered significant gains in brand equity and business growth.
An Post also picked up the Brand Campaign Award at the awards which took place in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road where more than 800 marketing professionals gathered to celebrate excellence in Irish marketing.
According to MII, An Post’s winning submission demonstrated how a comprehensive brand transformation programme helped address critical business challenges while strengthening perceptions of the organisation among key audiences.
Shane McGonigle, Chief Executive of the Marketing Institute Ireland, said the case highlighted the effectiveness of combining traditional brand management principles with innovative thinking.
“The An Post business case highlights the professionalism of the An Post team in tackling a critical business challenge in a traditional industry,” he said.
“The team employed classic brand management techniques, allied to innovative and insightful thinking to sensitively position the business and the brand for future success. The programme highlights the power of brand marketing to deliver business success even in the most challenging of circumstances.”
In the Marketing Team of the Year category, Dalata Hotel Group picked up the top honour in what is always a hotly contested category. This year’s Marketing Innovation Award went to BWG Foods while TBWA\Ireland, dentsu and Pilgrims Europe picked up the award for the Best Client/Agency Collaboration. Bord Gais Eireann, meanwhile, triumphed the category Best Advertising Campaign.
Elsewhere the Integrated Marketing Award went to Tesco Ireland while Vodafone picked up the best Sports Sponsorship Award. This year’s Emerging Talent Award went to Hannah McGrath, Tesco Ireland.
This year, MII introduced three new categories: Digital Customer Journey, Long-Term Brand Impact and Cultural or Societal Sponsorship Impact.
A full list of all AIM winners is outlined below.
Aedamar Howlett, chair of the judging panel for the 2026 awards, said the entries reflected the strength and effectiveness of Ireland’s marketing profession.
“The MII AIM Awards are the ultimate showcase of marketers’ talent as well as the business impact of marketing in Ireland,” she said.
“It was a privilege to chair the judging panels and see the full spectrum of cases presented. Our industry is in excellent health, and the Grand Prix winners are exemplary in demonstrating all that we stand for as business leaders.”
MII AIM Awards 2026 Winners
Emerging Talent Award
Winner: Hannah McGrath
New Product Development (NPD) Award
Winner: O’Donnell’s Crisps
Marketing Innovation Award
Winner: BWG Foods
Insights & Market Research Award
Winner: Kerry
Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge
Winner: Frank and Honest Coffee Company
International Marketing Award
Winner: Promise Gluten Free
Integrated Marketing Award
Winner: Tesco Ireland
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Winner: Re-turn
Advertising Campaign Award
Winner: Bord Gáis Energy
Marketing Team of the Year Award
Winner: Dalata Hotel Group
Public Relations Campaign Award
Winner: Breast Cancer Ireland
Brand Campaign Award
Winner: An Post
Client Agency Collaboration Award
Winner: Pilgrim’s Europe / TBWA / dentsu
Customer Experience Award
Winner: Glenveagh Homes
B2B Marketing Award
Winner: Lakeland Dairies
Small Business Marketing Award
Winner: Wildlands
Sustainability Award
Winner: Flogas
Digital Marketing Campaign Award
Winner: Energia
Strategic Pricing Award
Winner: Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard
Digital Customer Journey Award
Winner: Bank of Ireland
Entertainment Sponsorship Award
Winner: Mercedes-Benz
Sports Sponsorship Award
Winner: Vodafone
Long-Term Brand Impact Award
Winner: O’Brien Fine Foods
Cultural or Societal Sponsorship Award
Winner: Cairn
Grand Prix Award
Winner: An Post