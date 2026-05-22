An Post Wins Grand Prix at the 2026 MII AIM Awards

An Post has been awarded the coveted Grand Prix at the 2026 MII AIM Awards, securing the top honour for a cross-company brand-building programme that delivered significant gains in brand equity and business growth.

An Post also picked up the Brand Campaign Award at the awards which took place in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road where more than 800 marketing professionals gathered to celebrate excellence in Irish marketing.

According to MII, An Post’s winning submission demonstrated how a comprehensive brand transformation programme helped address critical business challenges while strengthening perceptions of the organisation among key audiences.

Shane McGonigle, Chief Executive of the Marketing Institute Ireland, said the case highlighted the effectiveness of combining traditional brand management principles with innovative thinking.

“The An Post business case highlights the professionalism of the An Post team in tackling a critical business challenge in a traditional industry,” he said.

“The team employed classic brand management techniques, allied to innovative and insightful thinking to sensitively position the business and the brand for future success. The programme highlights the power of brand marketing to deliver business success even in the most challenging of circumstances.”

In the Marketing Team of the Year category, Dalata Hotel Group picked up the top honour in what is always a hotly contested category. This year’s Marketing Innovation Award went to BWG Foods while TBWA\Ireland, dentsu and Pilgrims Europe picked up the award for the Best Client/Agency Collaboration. Bord Gais Eireann, meanwhile, triumphed the category Best Advertising Campaign.

Elsewhere the Integrated Marketing Award went to Tesco Ireland while Vodafone picked up the best Sports Sponsorship Award. This year’s Emerging Talent Award went to Hannah McGrath, Tesco Ireland.

This year, MII introduced three new categories: Digital Customer Journey, Long-Term Brand Impact and Cultural or Societal Sponsorship Impact.

A full list of all AIM winners is outlined below.

Aedamar Howlett, chair of the judging panel for the 2026 awards, said the entries reflected the strength and effectiveness of Ireland’s marketing profession.

“The MII AIM Awards are the ultimate showcase of marketers’ talent as well as the business impact of marketing in Ireland,” she said.

“It was a privilege to chair the judging panels and see the full spectrum of cases presented. Our industry is in excellent health, and the Grand Prix winners are exemplary in demonstrating all that we stand for as business leaders.”

MII AIM Awards 2026 Winners

Emerging Talent Award

Winner: Hannah McGrath

New Product Development (NPD) Award

Winner: O’Donnell’s Crisps

Marketing Innovation Award

Winner: BWG Foods

Insights & Market Research Award

Winner: Kerry

Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge

Winner: Frank and Honest Coffee Company

International Marketing Award

Winner: Promise Gluten Free

Integrated Marketing Award

Winner: Tesco Ireland

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Winner: Re-turn

Advertising Campaign Award

Winner: Bord Gáis Energy

Marketing Team of the Year Award

Winner: Dalata Hotel Group

Public Relations Campaign Award

Winner: Breast Cancer Ireland

Brand Campaign Award

Winner: An Post

Client Agency Collaboration Award

Winner: Pilgrim’s Europe / TBWA / dentsu

Customer Experience Award

Winner: Glenveagh Homes

B2B Marketing Award

Winner: Lakeland Dairies

Small Business Marketing Award

Winner: Wildlands

Sustainability Award

Winner: Flogas

Digital Marketing Campaign Award

Winner: Energia

Strategic Pricing Award

Winner: Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard

Digital Customer Journey Award

Winner: Bank of Ireland

Entertainment Sponsorship Award

Winner: Mercedes-Benz

Sports Sponsorship Award

Winner: Vodafone

Long-Term Brand Impact Award

Winner: O’Brien Fine Foods

Cultural or Societal Sponsorship Award

Winner: Cairn

Grand Prix Award

Winner: An Post