Buymedia to Invest £1.5m in New Expansion in Northern Ireland Market

Irish advertising technology company Buymedia has opened a new office in Belfast as part of a £1.5m expansion programme that is expected to create 30 jobs across Ireland and the UK over the next three years.

Earlier this week, the Galway-founded company officially launched its Belfast operation at a breakfast briefing hosted at Ormeau Labs, attended by business leaders, investors and stakeholders from across the region.

The expansion was welcomed by Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Founded in Galway, Buymedia now operates from offices in Dublin, Manchester and Belfast. The company has been recognised as one of Europe’s fastest-growing technology businesses, recording revenue growth of 2,208% and ranking 73rd in the latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 list. The achievement places it among only four Irish companies to secure a position within the Top 100.

Buymedia has developed an AI-powered platform designed to simplify the planning, purchasing, management and measurement of advertising campaigns across multiple media channels. Its client roster includes brands such as E45, Bio-Oil, eir, JYSK and Bluebird Care.

The Belfast office opening has received support from InterTradeIreland, Enterprise Ireland, Belfast City Council, Belfast Chamber and Ormeau Labs.

Welcoming the investment, O’Neill said Buymedia’s decision to establish a presence in Northern Ireland reflected the strength of the region’s technology sector.

“Buymedia’s decision to expand into the North is a real vote of confidence in what we’ve built here, in our world-renowned tech sector, our exceptional talent and the ambition of our people,” she said.

“This investment will create new jobs, support skills development and strengthen our economy and it shows that the North is a place where businesses want to be and that’s something we should all be proud of.”

Little-Pengelly added that the investment further strengthened Northern Ireland’s reputation as a destination for innovative, high-growth companies.

“Buymedia’s arrival in Belfast is an exciting addition to our fast-growing tech and innovation sector,” she said.

“This £1.5 million investment and the creation of new jobs demonstrate the strength of Northern Ireland as a destination for ambitious, high-growth companies. It further cements our reputation as a growing centre for innovation and digital enterprise as we continue to play our part on the world stage in this exciting sector.”

Fergal O’Connor, founder and chief executive of Buymedia, said the expansion would enable the company to support more advertisers and agencies through its AI-driven media planning technology.

“Buymedia’s expansion into Belfast is an exciting step for the company and also for our clients, so we can help them plan and purchase media better, using data-driven AI to understand what really works, where to best spend their advertising budget and gain the best efficiencies and effectiveness for a better overall return on their investment,” he said.

“Our mission is simple. It’s about democratising advertising, giving every business, regardless of its size, the tools to compete on strategy and performance, not just budget.”

The Belfast office forms part of Buymedia’s broader growth strategy as it continues to expand its footprint across Ireland and the UK while investing in artificial intelligence tools for media planning and advertising effectiveness.