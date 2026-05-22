The Irish Marketing Podcast: A Podcast about Podcasting

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week the podcast is all about, well, podcasting and host Daryl Moorhouse reports from The Podcast Show 2026 in Islington, London.

During the event, Daryl caught up with Jennifer Dollard, content director at ACAST who shares her views on video and how it is slowly blending in with the traditional podcast platform.

Daryl also caught up with audio veteran, Tom Webster, partner at Sounds Profitable who shares findings from a landmark UK advertising landscape study. Webster also explains why multi-channel is no longer optional.

Finally, Ruth Fitzsimmons, director of digital at Bauer Media Ireland share her perspectives on what all this means for the Irish market.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the teams at Adworld/IMJ and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.