WorkEqual Wins Top Award at Newstalk Changemaker Business Awards

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WorkEqual was named as the overall winner at the Newstalk Changemaker Business Awards 2026, which took place in the Mansion House this week.

Now in its second year, the awards programme, backed by FBD Insurance, recognises businesses that challenge convention and develop new approaches to achieving sustainable growth. The initiative was supported by Skillnet Ireland, Repak and SSE Airtricity.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Newstalk presenters Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman and attended by business leaders, partners and industry stakeholders from across Ireland.

Awards were presented across nine categories covering local enterprise, technology, sustainability, workplace culture, customer experience and marketing effectiveness.

Eric Moylan, managing editor of Newstalk, said the awards continue to highlight organisations making a tangible contribution to Irish business and society.

“The second annual Newstalk Changemaker Awards were a massive success,” he said.

“The positivity and enthusiasm in the room was infectious. We are privileged at Newstalk to be able to share the stories of Ireland’s changemakers, and to champion their success. We can’t wait to do it all again next year. Congratulations to all our nominees and winners.”

Patricia O’Halloran, head of sales (Leinster) at FBD Insurance, said the awards reflect the insurer’s commitment to supporting enterprise and entrepreneurship.

“We are incredibly proud to return as title sponsor of the Newstalk Changemaker Business Awards for the second year running,” she said.

“These awards play a vital role in recognising the ambition, resilience and innovation that drive Irish businesses forward. At FBD, supporting local enterprise is at the heart of who we are, and the values celebrated through these awards align strongly with our own commitment to helping businesses thrive.”

Winners

FBD Local Business Award

Winner: Fussy Food Plates

Highly Commended: The Home Share

Innovative Technology Award (sponsored by Skillnet Ireland)

Winner: Bord Gáis Energy

Sustainable Workplace Award (sponsored by SSE Airtricity)

Winner: Swords Pavilions

ESG Strategy Award (sponsored by Repak)

Winner: Mobility Mojo

Procurement Process Award

Winner: BidReview.ai

Marketing Initiative Award

Winner: Dublin Port

Highly Commended: The Human Collective

Inclusive Workplace Award

Winner: WorkEqual

Highly Commended: Aura Holohan Group

Workplace Wellbeing Award

Winner: Irish Hospice Foundation

Customer Experience Award

Winner: Loanitt

Overall Changemaker Business Award 2026

Winner: WorkEqual