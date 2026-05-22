Ringers Rolls Out New Brand Platform for Org Group

Creative agency Ringers Creative has completed a major branding project for newly formed professional services company Org Group, helping unify a portfolio of international businesses under a single strategic identity.

The project involved the creation of a new brand platform, naming system, visual identity, website and communications framework for the Cork-based organisation, which operates across 19 offices in 13 countries and is forecasting revenues of approximately €400 million in 2026.

Ringers was tasked with developing a cohesive identity for a collection of established businesses operating across multiple sectors and geographies while preserving the distinct positioning of each brand.

The result was the creation of Org Group, a new parent brand designed to unify five operating companies: Morgan McKinley, Abtran, Org, Venturi and Enterprise Digital Resources (EDR).

According to Ringers, the brief required the agency to address the strategic challenge of aligning multiple high-performing businesses under a single market proposition without diluting their individual brand equity.

The agency’s work included market positioning, naming strategy, verbal and visual identity systems, brand architecture and communications planning for both internal and external audiences.

Miriam Hendrick, Managing Director at Ringers Creative, said the assignment involved significant strategic and organisational complexity.

“Org Group presented exactly the kind of challenge we relish — real strategic complexity, genuine ambition, and the need for a name, identity and proposition that could hold together a diverse portfolio of businesses while projecting a unified sense of purpose,” she said.

“We’re proud of what the team built, and it’s gratifying to see the brand already doing serious work in the market.”

Sarah Brewer, Group Director of Global Marketing at Org Group, said the process required close collaboration with senior leadership teams over an extended period.

“Creating Org Group went beyond what we thought an agency partner could deliver,” Brewer said.

“It required a rigorous, in-depth process that could hold up under genuine scrutiny, alongside the agility to work closely and iteratively with senior leadership over a sustained period of time.

“Ringers brought both. The result is a group identity we’re confident in and a brand that truly reflects our ambition.”

The newly launched Org Group positions itself as a multinational professional services organisation spanning recruitment, outsourcing, digital transformation and workforce solutions.