Yoplait Skyr Gets Creative With Dublin Pop Up Bakery

Yoplait Skyr teamed up with CHAR Food Guide, artisanal bakery Artybaker and WPP Media’s Invention to launch a three-day experiential pop-up in Dublin designed to showcase the versatility of the high-protein yogurt brand.

Hosted in a new experiential space on Pearse Street, the activation centred around a limited-edition bagel created exclusively for the campaign by Artybaker founders Romain Tessier and Suzanne Savage.

The campaign combined experiential marketing with social content and influencer engagement to drive awareness and trial among consumers interested in premium food products and healthier breakfast options.

The bespoke product incorporated Yoplait Skyr directly into the bagel dough and featured a whipped “Skyr schmear” topping, highlighting the product’s nutritional credentials while tapping into the growing popularity of artisan bagels among Dublin consumers.

The pop-up marked the first activation hosted in CHAR Food Guide’s new experiential venue and attracted strong consumer interest over its three-day run. Visitors were offered complimentary bagels and Yoplait Skyr yogurt and granola pots, while recipe cards encouraged consumers to experiment with the product at home.

The campaign also extended into social media through a competition offering vouchers for the Dublin Cookery School, generating user-created content and amplifying the activation beyond its physical audience.

Sarah Bagnall of Invention, part of WPP Media, said the campaign was designed to encourage consumers to think differently about the product.

“Inspiring our target audience to go beyond the norm with Yoplait Skyr, to truly showcase its versatility and deliciousness, was at the heart of our objectives,” she said.

“Partnering with Char Food Guide and Artybaker, both trusted names in the premium food space, was the perfect approach. We leveraged the current bagel trend in Dublin, ensuring cultural relevance and genuine interest in our activation.”

Deirdre Lowry of Yoplait Ireland said the collaboration reflected evolving consumer tastes and growing demand for premium products with strong nutritional benefits.

“We’re seeing a real shift towards consumers actively seeking higher quality ingredients, strong nutritional credentials and brands that feel genuinely premium and relevant,” she said.

“Partnering with Artybaker was a natural fit for Yoplait Skyr. Combining the quality and versatility of Yoplait Skyr with one of Dublin’s most exciting artisanal bakeries created an experience that truly resonated with consumers — and the nicest bagels I have tasted too.”

Lorcan Figeon of CHAR Food Guide said the activation successfully connected the brand with a culturally relevant food trend. “This was a joy to work on,” he said.

“Yoplait Skyr came to us to build on its deserved reputation as a breakfast and pantry staple. Bagels are a moment in Dublin, so we landed on the perfect partnership with a bagel from Artybaker. Delicious, delicious stuff.”

Credits:

Client: Yoplait Ireland

Brand Lead: Deirdre Lowry

Agency: Invention, WPP Media

Sarag Bagnall

Partner: CHAR Food Guide

Lorcan Figeon

Bakery Partner: Artybaker