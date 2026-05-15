Rollercoaster.ie Bags Tanaiste Simon Harris for Open and Frank Interview

The dmg media-owned Rollercoaster.ie parenting and family website landed a minor scoop in it’s latest podcast, A Little Birdie Told Me, by having Tánaiste Simon Harris as a guest.

In an open and frank interview with Rebecca Horan, told listeners that he wants to move quickly to regulate children’s access to social media, including introducing age-verification measures and exploring a ban on under-16s using platforms similar to proposals introduced in Australia.

Speaking to Horan, Harris said social media platforms were causing “great damage” to children because of their addictive nature and argued stronger regulation was urgently needed.

The interview marked the first time Harris has appeared on a family and parenting-focused podcast and during the wide-ranging interview he spoke candidly about his childhood and how his brother Adam’s autism diagnosis shaped his early life and political outlook. He said growing up in a household navigating autism at a time when awareness and services were limited forced both him and his sister to mature quickly.

He recalled how watching his mother fight for services, recognition and support for his brother inspired his interest in politics and campaigning. Harris said one of his earliest political causes as a teenager involved campaigning for autism classes at a small school in Wicklow.

The Tánaiste also reflected on entering politics at a young age and the challenge of proving himself professionally because of his age. Now approaching 40, Harris said he believes he has moved beyond the “baby politician” label that followed him through much of his career.

The interview also touched on the cost-of-living crisis, housing pressures and childcare costs, with Harris acknowledging that high childcare expenses and infrastructure gaps were unfairly forcing many women out of the workforce earlier than they would like.

He outlined his hopes for future housing policy, measures to support middle-income earners through savings initiatives and reforms aimed at easing childcare pressures.

Away from politics, Harris discussed family life, stress management and his recently developed interest in running.