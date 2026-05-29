Core Campaign for Currys Puts Family’s Dream TV in the Spotlight

Core has rolled out a new campaign for electrical retailer Currys. The new campaign playfully captures the excitement of buying a new television, positioning the retailer as the destination for consumers seeking the latest technology ahead of a packed summer of sporting events.

The campaign is the latest instalment of Currys ‘ ongoing brand platform, “For the Tech You Love,” which was launched last year.

The campaign centres on a family preparing to welcome what viewers initially believe is a new dog into their home. As anticipation builds throughout the advert, the story takes an unexpected turn when it is revealed that the object of the family’s excitement is actually a brand-new television.

The campaign is designed to highlight Currys’ extensive television range and promotional offers ahead of a summer featuring major sporting events, including Wimbledon, the Tour de France and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Media planning for the campaign is handled by Starcom, part of Core.

“Building on the highly successful launch of the ‘For the Tech You Love’ brand platform, our latest campaign for Currys reinforces the brand promise that if you’ve got your heart set on a new piece of technology, then Currys has it at a price you’ll adore,” said Mark Tuthill.

“We’re delighted to share this new work in partnership with our wonderful clients at Currys and look forward to seeing it out in the world in the coming weeks.”

Keith Daly, country manager, Currys, said the campaign reflects the role televisions play in modern family life.

“At Currys, we know that choosing a new TV is about much more than technology alone,” he said.

“Whether it’s following major sporting moments, family movie nights or everyday entertainment, the right screen quickly becomes part of the home. This campaign captures the excitement that comes with making that choice, while reinforcing Currys’ role in helping customers find the right technology, offering independent expert advice and great value for customers’ needs.”

Credits

Country Manager: Keith Daly

Creative Director: Mark Tuthill

Creative Agency: Core Creative

Media Agency: Starcom

Client: Currys Ireland