The Irish Marketing Podcast: How Irish SMEs Can Harness the Power of AI With New MarkGo Platformow AI Can

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we talk to media veteran Peter McPartlin and Sharon Mooney from Hyphen Stategy, two of the founders of the new AI-powered, but human-guided, marketing platform MarkGo.

MarkGo has been developed to help small businesses that cannot afford traditional agency support but need more reliable and commercially grounded marketing advice than generic AI tools can typically provide.

The platform uses AI to assess a business’s marketing position before the output is reviewed and refined by a vetted senior marketing expert. Each client receives a 90-day marketing roadmap, including recommended channels, budget allocation, weekly actions and performance KPIs.

McPartlin and Mooney discuss how, after years of painful experience, many SMEs simply deploy “random acts of marketing” whether its just hiring influencers, or sponsoring events, with little left to show from it. With AI now very much on the agenda of many businesses, McPartlin and Mooney discuss how SMEs, many of which don’t have relationships with creative or digital agencies, can tap into the power of AI, via MarkGo, and use it to help create better marketing and advertising incomes.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the team at IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.