Pluto the Agency Appoints Turner as Head of Production and Delivery

Pluto the Agency has appointed Chantelle as head of the agency’s production and delivery.

Turner brings extensive experience in project management and creative operations, having worked in leading agencies in South Africa before relocating to Ireland, where she has most recently operated as a consultant supporting brands and agencies on complex project delivery.

According to Pluto: “In her new role, Turner will work across all clients at Pluto the Agency, ensuring best-in-class client service and campaign delivery. She will play a central role in overseeing production processes, driving operational excellence and enabling teams to deliver high-quality work efficiently and consistently.”

“I was drawn to Pluto by the people and the ambition of the agency,” said Turner. “There’s a real focus on doing great work in a collaborative, thoughtful way, which really resonates with me. Having worked across different markets and structures, I’m excited to bring that experience to Pluto and help shape how we deliver for clients as the agency continues to grow.”

Ian McCabe, MD of the agency added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Chantelle to Pluto. She brings a wealth of experience across production and operations, along with a deep understanding of how to deliver complex projects with clarity and precision. As we continue to scale, Chantelle will be instrumental in strengthening our delivery offering, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of client service and execution. Just as importantly, she’s a fantastic cultural fit, and we’re thrilled to have her on board”.