Middle Eastern Situation Continues to Chip Away at Consumer Confidence says Ipsos B&A Survey

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East continues to temper consumer behaviour according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This wave of the Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 30th of March until the 7th of April 2026.

This latest survey took place as the implications of the Iranian war began to manifest itself and the findings reflect public anxiety of what lies ahead . All metrics have suffered a downturn.

Overall consumer confidence has seen a sharp decline again in April, with a net rating of -65 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). This compares with -58 in March and is now at its lowest in nearly four years.

75% believe that the country will be worse off in the year ahead while less than one in ten (9%) expect the country’s economy to improve. Again, these are lows not seen in several years.

Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. As seen previously, confidence is lowest among females and those over the age of 35. The gap between ABC1s and C2DEs has remained narrow. It seems that both cohorts on the socio-economic ladder are feeling the pain.

Those households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living now stands at 62%. As seen previously, there is a consistent propotion of the population who are struggling to manage with rising prices – around one in five. As the implications of rising oil prices seep through the supply chain, it is unlikely that these numbers will improve anytime soon.

Close to half (46%) expect their net income to decline in the next 12 months, with just over one in five being positive about the year ahead. The net result is a negative gap of -25; a dis-improvement of two points versus March.

In total, one in two (53%) of the population think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just one in seven (14%) planning to spend more.

This is reflected in saving intentions – 52% plan to save less, with just 21% planning to boost their savings over the next 12 months.

With anxiety at what lies ahead being keenly felt by the population, it is not surprising that the proportion of householders who feel that their net asset wealth will increase over the next year has slipped – Sentiment toward asset growth over the next 12 months, while still positive, now stands at +5.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,067 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

READ AND DOWNLOAD the full Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence report:

https://www.ipsosbanda.ie/ipsos-ba-consumer-confidence-april-2026/

https://www.ipsosbanda.ie/ipsos-ba-consumer-confidence-march-2026/