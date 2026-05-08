Media Awards 2026 Winners

With the standard of entries to this year’s Media Awards 2026 raising the bar once again, according to the judges, the media and advertising industry had plenty to be proud of at the Awards. Here’s a list of all the other worthy winners on the night.

A full list of all winners is HERE https://mediaawards.ie/media-awards-winners-2026/

Media Campaign- Large

BRONZE

Spark Foundry

Government of Ireland

Always Here: Breaking Through Silence

SILVER

OMD

Bank of Ireland

Welcoming Newcomers: Bank of Ireland’s Multilingual Banking Campaign Success

GOLD

PHD Media

Diageo – Rockshore

Kicking off Rockshore’s sponsorship of the most refreshingly Irish football league

Media Campaign Intermediate

BRONZE

WPP Media – Mindshare

Danone Alpro

Alpro Protein: Start Your Day Like a Champion

SILVER

Starcom, part of Core

SuperValu Insurance

Best In show: From Launch to Lead with SuperValu Pet Insurance

GOLD

Media 365

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC)

Signs of Hope Campaign with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Media Campaign Niche

BRONZE

Zenith, part of Core, Core Sponsorship and The Currency

PwC

PwC x The Currency: The Tech Agenda

SILVER

Digital Impact

EPIC Irish Emigration Museum

Dear Erin. The movie that never was.

GOLD

SPAR & EUROSPAR Ireland

Breast Before Dates

Best Collaboration Agency & Media Owner: Large

BRONZE

Core Sponsorship & Starcom, part of Core, Off The Ball

AIB

AIB & Off The Ball: At the Heart of Gaelic Games

SILVER

LADbible Ireland and OMD

Bank of Ireland

Mockcasts & Milestones: How BOI became the “Bank for Someone Like Me”

GOLD

EssenceMediacom and RTE

Lidl

In Dublin’s Fair City, Where Lidl is so Pretty

Best Collaboration Agency & Media Owner: Intermediate

BRONZE

Zenith, part of Core & Core Sponsorship with JMG & Media Central

Three

Three Music – Beyond The Stage

SILVER

IRS+ / Foe / Spark Foundry Part of Core

Road Safety Authority

RSA Cut Short

GOLD

Starcom, Part of Core

Allianz Ireland

Allianz Seat Belters. Turning Music into a Road Safety Tool

Best Collaboration Agency & Media Owner: Niche

BRONZE

Smarts and PML Group

Wingstop

Landing Wingstop into the Irish Market

SILVER

Zenith, part of Core, Core Sponsorship and The Currency

PwC

PwC x The Currency: The Tech Agenda

GOLD

Starcom, Part of Core and Score Beo

Allianz Ireland

From Spectator to Selector: transforming GAA Fandom

Best Use of Irish Language

BRONZE

DMG Media

Science Foundation of Ireland / Drury Communications

Science Week with ExtraG

SILVER

Mindshare / WPP Invention

Brennans Bread

Pronounce the Pan

GOLD

Mediahuis IRL, Core Sponsorship, Starcom part of Core

An Post

An Post Proud Sponsors of Seachtain Podcast brokered by Core Sponsorship

Best Use of Social Activation Content/Creative

BRONZE

Starcom, part of Core

Sky

Expect More. Scroll Less.

SILVER

PHD and LAD Bible Ireland

Guinness and The Pubs of Ireland

Overheard in the pub

GOLD

Core Sponsorship, Starcom, part of Core, RTÉ

Centra

No product, no problem! Centra and The Traitors Ireland

Best Use of Multi-Channel Activation Content/Creative

Bronze

Zenith, part of Core

Energia

Future You Will Thank You

Silver

Dentsu

An Coimisiún Toghcháin

#TurningScrollsIntoTurnout #PresidentialElection2025

Gold

WPP Media

Sustainable Energy Authority in Ireland (SEAI)

From Cold Feet to Keeping in the Heat: SEAI Powers a Record 58,600 Home Upgrades Across Ireland

Best Adoption of AI

BRONZE

PHD Media

WaterWipes

WaterWipes: Wiping away complexity with an AI-powered, multi-market media effectiveness solution

SILVER

Starcom, Part of Core

Allianz Ireland

“You Write It”. From Policy to Personal: AI That Creates Meaning

GOLD

Zenith, part of Core

IDA Ireland

Winning the First Conversation: How IDA Ireland Used AI-Era Media to Drive Global Investment

Best Use of Retail Media

BRONZE

Dentsu

Tirlán

Avonmore Super Milk 90% Campaign

SILVER

Tesco Media

Coca-Cola

How Coca-Cola owned Christmas with Tesco Media

GOLD

Airport Media Sales Cork + Dublin, ARI

Baileys – Diageo

Baileys Treat Bar: Turning Travel Moments into Festive Retail Media Magic

Best International Campaign

SILVER

WPP Media

Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries – ‘France to Ireland’ 2025

GOLD

Zenith, part of Core & Core Sponsorship

IDA Ireland

Invest in Extraordinary

Best Use of Regional Media

Bronze

WPP Media – Mindshare

National Transport Authority

TFI Local Link: “Country Roads Take Me Home”

Silver

Dentsu

University of Galway

There’s No Place Like Home: Prestige, Close to Home

Gold

IRS+ / Foe / Spark Foundry Part of Core

Road Safety Authority

RSA Cut Short

Best Research Initiative

BRONZE

Sky Media

Unlocking, Mapping and Understanding The Sky Media Audience

SILVER

Havas Media Ireland, WPP Media and Futureproof Insights

The Sustainability Gain: Ireland’s First Evidence-Based Proof That Impactful Creative Drives Sustainable Impact

GOLD

Zenith, part of Core & Core Research

IDA Ireland

Research Driving Our FDI Strategy

Best Sustainability Initiative

BRONZE

Havas Media Ireland

Circular.ie – Rediscovery Centre

Impact by Design: A Circular Media Approach

SILVER

The Irish Times Group Media Solutions with Dentsu Ireland

Electric Ireland

Ireland’s Greenest Place

GOLD

OMD

Kerrygold

Nature wrapped in Gold

Best Use of Audio

BRONZE

Dentsu Ireland, Spotify & Media Central

Vodafone Ireland

Phones Down, Heads Up. Vodafone’s A Stranger’s Tale

SILVER

Dentsu Ireland & Onic

Heineken Ireland – Beamish

‘If Taps Could Talk’

GOLD

PHD and Onic

FREENOW

Making FREENOW taxi drivers, radios’ newest voices

Best Use of AV

BRONZE

Havas Media Ireland

Mediahuis – Irish Independent

Where Trust Meets Growth: Redefining News Subscriptions in Ireland with the Irish Independent

SILVER

Zenith, part of Core & Core Sponsorship

McDonald’s

Entering the Golden Arch Age of AV

GOLD

Virgin Media x PHD

Diageo

Making accessibility the rule, not a novelty.

Best Use of Cross-Platform Out of Home

BRONZE

PHD x PML Group

Diageo

Lovely Day for a Guinness Outdoors – Summer 2025

SILVER

Media 365 & PML Group

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC)

Signs of Hope – Using OOH for Public Validation to Radio & Digital for Frequency and Private Action

GOLD

Talon Ireland & WPP Media

Unilever: Sure

No More F.O.B.O. (Fear of Body Odour)

Best Sales Initiative

BRONZE

DMG Media Ireland

Mum Marketing

BRONZE

Mediahuis IRL

In-Market: A First-Party Intent Strategy Built to Drive Real Business Outcomes

SILVER

DMG Media Ireland

Retail Plus by dmg media – Joining the Retail Media Journey

GOLD

Bauer Media Outdoor

Adshel Live

Bauer Media Outdoor – Adshel Live

Best Use of National Print and Digital

BRONZE

Core Sponsorship & Starcom, Part of Core, Mediahuis

AIB

Beyond the Core: AIB & Mediahuis Partnership

SILVER

The Irish Times Group Media Solutions

Dulux Heritage

Delivering the perfect finish for Dulux Heritage. The Irish Times Group with EssenceMediacom & WPP Invention

GOLD

PHD and Reach

Rockshore

Scoring new fans and selling more pints

Best use of Sponsorship

BRONZE

The Irish Times Group Media Solutions with Dentsu Ireland

Electric Ireland

Ireland’s Greenest Places

SILVER

Core Sponsorship & Starcom, part of Core, RTÉ

MDL – Mercedes Benz

Desire by Deception: Mercedes-Benz and The Traitors Ireland

GOLD

Core, Starcom, part of Core, FAI, RTÉ

SKY

Bound By Belief, Sky and Irish Football