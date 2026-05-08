Media Awards 2026 Winners

With the standard of entries to this year’s Media Awards 2026 raising the bar once again, according to the judges, the media and advertising industry had plenty to be proud of at the Awards. Here’s a list of all the other worthy winners on the night.
A full list of all winners is HERE https://mediaawards.ie/media-awards-winners-2026/
Media Campaign- Large
BRONZE
Spark Foundry
Government of Ireland
Always Here: Breaking Through Silence
SILVER
OMD
Bank of Ireland
Welcoming Newcomers: Bank of Ireland’s Multilingual Banking Campaign Success
GOLD
PHD Media
Diageo – Rockshore
Kicking off Rockshore’s sponsorship of the most refreshingly Irish football league
Media Campaign Intermediate
BRONZE
WPP Media – Mindshare
Danone Alpro
Alpro Protein: Start Your Day Like a Champion
SILVER
Starcom, part of Core
SuperValu Insurance
Best In show: From Launch to Lead with SuperValu Pet Insurance
GOLD
Media 365
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC)
Signs of Hope Campaign with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Media Campaign Niche
BRONZE
Zenith, part of Core, Core Sponsorship and The Currency
PwC
PwC x The Currency: The Tech Agenda
SILVER
Digital Impact
EPIC Irish Emigration Museum
Dear Erin. The movie that never was.
GOLD
SPAR & EUROSPAR Ireland
Breast Before Dates
Best Collaboration Agency & Media Owner: Large
BRONZE
Core Sponsorship & Starcom, part of Core, Off The Ball
AIB
AIB & Off The Ball: At the Heart of Gaelic Games
SILVER
LADbible Ireland and OMD
Bank of Ireland
Mockcasts & Milestones: How BOI became the “Bank for Someone Like Me”
GOLD
EssenceMediacom and RTE
Lidl
In Dublin’s Fair City, Where Lidl is so Pretty
Best Collaboration Agency & Media Owner: Intermediate
BRONZE
Zenith, part of Core & Core Sponsorship with JMG & Media Central
Three
Three Music – Beyond The Stage
SILVER
IRS+ / Foe / Spark Foundry Part of Core
Road Safety Authority
RSA Cut Short
GOLD
Starcom, Part of Core
Allianz Ireland
Allianz Seat Belters. Turning Music into a Road Safety Tool
Best Collaboration Agency & Media Owner: Niche
BRONZE
Smarts and PML Group
Wingstop
Landing Wingstop into the Irish Market
SILVER
Zenith, part of Core, Core Sponsorship and The Currency
PwC
PwC x The Currency: The Tech Agenda
GOLD
Starcom, Part of Core and Score Beo
Allianz Ireland
From Spectator to Selector: transforming GAA Fandom
Best Use of Irish Language
BRONZE
DMG Media
Science Foundation of Ireland / Drury Communications
Science Week with ExtraG
SILVER
Mindshare / WPP Invention
Brennans Bread
Pronounce the Pan
GOLD
Mediahuis IRL, Core Sponsorship, Starcom part of Core
An Post
An Post Proud Sponsors of Seachtain Podcast brokered by Core Sponsorship
Best Use of Social Activation Content/Creative
BRONZE
Starcom, part of Core
Sky
Expect More. Scroll Less.
SILVER
PHD and LAD Bible Ireland
Guinness and The Pubs of Ireland
Overheard in the pub
GOLD
Core Sponsorship, Starcom, part of Core, RTÉ
Centra
No product, no problem! Centra and The Traitors Ireland
Best Use of Multi-Channel Activation Content/Creative
Bronze
Zenith, part of Core
Energia
Future You Will Thank You
Silver
Dentsu
An Coimisiún Toghcháin
#TurningScrollsIntoTurnout #PresidentialElection2025
Gold
WPP Media
Sustainable Energy Authority in Ireland (SEAI)
From Cold Feet to Keeping in the Heat: SEAI Powers a Record 58,600 Home Upgrades Across Ireland
Best Adoption of AI
BRONZE
PHD Media
WaterWipes
WaterWipes: Wiping away complexity with an AI-powered, multi-market media effectiveness solution
SILVER
Starcom, Part of Core
Allianz Ireland
“You Write It”. From Policy to Personal: AI That Creates Meaning
GOLD
Zenith, part of Core
IDA Ireland
Winning the First Conversation: How IDA Ireland Used AI-Era Media to Drive Global Investment
Best Use of Retail Media
BRONZE
Dentsu
Tirlán
Avonmore Super Milk 90% Campaign
SILVER
Tesco Media
Coca-Cola
How Coca-Cola owned Christmas with Tesco Media
GOLD
Airport Media Sales Cork + Dublin, ARI
Baileys – Diageo
Baileys Treat Bar: Turning Travel Moments into Festive Retail Media Magic
Best International Campaign
SILVER
WPP Media
Irish Ferries
Irish Ferries – ‘France to Ireland’ 2025
GOLD
Zenith, part of Core & Core Sponsorship
IDA Ireland
Invest in Extraordinary
Best Use of Regional Media
Bronze
WPP Media – Mindshare
National Transport Authority
TFI Local Link: “Country Roads Take Me Home”
Silver
Dentsu
University of Galway
There’s No Place Like Home: Prestige, Close to Home
Gold
IRS+ / Foe / Spark Foundry Part of Core
Road Safety Authority
RSA Cut Short
Best Research Initiative
BRONZE
Sky Media
Unlocking, Mapping and Understanding The Sky Media Audience
SILVER
Havas Media Ireland, WPP Media and Futureproof Insights
The Sustainability Gain: Ireland’s First Evidence-Based Proof That Impactful Creative Drives Sustainable Impact
GOLD
Zenith, part of Core & Core Research
IDA Ireland
Research Driving Our FDI Strategy
Best Sustainability Initiative
BRONZE
Havas Media Ireland
Circular.ie – Rediscovery Centre
Impact by Design: A Circular Media Approach
SILVER
The Irish Times Group Media Solutions with Dentsu Ireland
Electric Ireland
Ireland’s Greenest Place
GOLD
OMD
Kerrygold
Nature wrapped in Gold
Best Use of Audio
BRONZE
Dentsu Ireland, Spotify & Media Central
Vodafone Ireland
Phones Down, Heads Up. Vodafone’s A Stranger’s Tale
SILVER
Dentsu Ireland & Onic
Heineken Ireland – Beamish
‘If Taps Could Talk’
GOLD
PHD and Onic
FREENOW
Making FREENOW taxi drivers, radios’ newest voices
Best Use of AV
BRONZE
Havas Media Ireland
Mediahuis – Irish Independent
Where Trust Meets Growth: Redefining News Subscriptions in Ireland with the Irish Independent
SILVER
Zenith, part of Core & Core Sponsorship
McDonald’s
Entering the Golden Arch Age of AV
GOLD
Virgin Media x PHD
Diageo
Making accessibility the rule, not a novelty.
Best Use of Cross-Platform Out of Home
BRONZE
PHD x PML Group
Diageo
Lovely Day for a Guinness Outdoors – Summer 2025
SILVER
Media 365 & PML Group
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC)
Signs of Hope – Using OOH for Public Validation to Radio & Digital for Frequency and Private Action
GOLD
Talon Ireland & WPP Media
Unilever: Sure
No More F.O.B.O. (Fear of Body Odour)
Best Sales Initiative
BRONZE
DMG Media Ireland
Mum Marketing
BRONZE
Mediahuis IRL
In-Market: A First-Party Intent Strategy Built to Drive Real Business Outcomes
SILVER
DMG Media Ireland
Retail Plus by dmg media – Joining the Retail Media Journey
GOLD
Bauer Media Outdoor
Adshel Live
Bauer Media Outdoor – Adshel Live
Best Use of National Print and Digital
BRONZE
Core Sponsorship & Starcom, Part of Core, Mediahuis
AIB
Beyond the Core: AIB & Mediahuis Partnership
SILVER
The Irish Times Group Media Solutions
Dulux Heritage
Delivering the perfect finish for Dulux Heritage. The Irish Times Group with EssenceMediacom & WPP Invention
GOLD
PHD and Reach
Rockshore
Scoring new fans and selling more pints
Best use of Sponsorship
BRONZE
The Irish Times Group Media Solutions with Dentsu Ireland
Electric Ireland
Ireland’s Greenest Places
SILVER
Core Sponsorship & Starcom, part of Core, RTÉ
MDL – Mercedes Benz
Desire by Deception: Mercedes-Benz and The Traitors Ireland
GOLD
Core, Starcom, part of Core, FAI, RTÉ
SKY
Bound By Belief, Sky and Irish Football