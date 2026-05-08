Buymedia’s Anna Forde Wins Rising Star Award at Media Awards 2026

With a number of very serious contenders for this year’s Rising Star Award, there was only one overall winner: Anna Forde, Buymedia.

With very strong presentations from all the nominees the judges were highly impressed with Forde’s presentation.

“Anna is, quite simply, a force of nature — and unquestionably a star of the future,” the judges concluded.

“Her passion, drive and ambition shone through at every stage of judging, alongside a clear determination to shape her own path and take control of her own destiny.”

“From internal projects to international expansion, her investment in the work and her ability to take ownership of both the inputs and the outcomes is a testament to her talent and leadership. What stood out most was her ability to think beyond the boundaries of her role — shaping strategic direction and helping drive the business forward. A forward thinker with a clear vision of where she wants to go, and all the tools, instincts and attributes to get there. Without question, one to watch.”

To watch an interview with six shortlisted individuals for this year’s Rising Star Awards, courtesy of Mediahuis, click HERE