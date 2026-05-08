The Irish Marketing Podcast: Paul Dervan on Remaing Relevant in the AI Age

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week, we have an interview with author, marketing supremo and artificial intelligence guru Paul Dervan whose regular AI postings on LinkedIn terrify, inform and entertain his many followers in equal measures.

During the course of the interview, Paul talks about what separates the marketers who will thrive in an AI world from those who won’t.

In his view it will come down to whether you are a fox or a hedgehog. Drawing on Philip Tetlock’s Superforecasters research- and the title of his first book- Paul explains why the ability to draw on multiple perspectives, stay curious, and adapt your thinking is more valuable than ever — and why clinging to process-heavy skills is a liability.

In this conversation, Paul shares how he went deep on AI during his time at Miro, what he discovered about the behaviours of people who use AI most effectively, and how he now helps marketing and sales teams redesign the way they work.

He also walks through practical examples, including a custom research agent he built to automate information gathering, so he can spend less time on the work about the work and more time making good decisions.

For people wondering how they can remain relevant in the AI world, Paul gave his take on the fundamental skillset that will help people remain valuable.

In the interview Paul also talks about his team of AI agents Clara, Jo and Nate, about creating systems for writing and ad generation, the benefits of sceptical optimism and how his second book is progressing.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the teams at IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is available on wherever you get you podcasts from.