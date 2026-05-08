Heineken Embraces Sonic Branding for Greenlight Music Platform

The Irish sonic branding studio LAUDHAUS has created the new sonic identity for Heineken GREENLIGHT, the brewng giant’s latest music platform designed around live experiences, discovery and connection through music.

Developed using LAUDHAUS’ proprietary sonic branding framework, the project centred on a simple but recognisable human cue—the rhythmic pulse of a green pedestrian crossing signal.

The sonic identity combines that pulse with recognisable Heineken audio signatures including the fizz of a freshly opened beer, the pop of a bottle cap, the clink of glasses and the ambient atmosphere of shared social spaces. These sounds were layered with live instrumentation and textured production to create a flexible sonic system capable of working across multiple brand touchpoints, activations and live environments.

According to Fiona Curtain, marketing director, Heineken Ireland, the project reflects the brand’s long-standing association with music culture in Ireland and consumers’ increasing desire for shared social experiences.

“Heineken has a long history of supporting music culture in Ireland, and Heineken GREENLIGHT marks an exciting evolution of that commitment,” she said. “We know from our research that Irish consumers today crave social connection and a sense of being part of shared experiences.”

The work includes a sonic logo, a core brand theme and a longer-form immersive composition designed for venues, live activations and pre-show environments, all developed from the same underlying sonic architecture.

Michelle Rowley, senior brand manager, Heineken Ireland,added that ” the project successfully translated the platform’s personality and tone into a distinctive and recognisable audio identity.”

“What really impressed us was the perfect balance of bold creative thinking and sharp strategic insight,” she said. “The final result is a truly outstanding piece of work that brings the platform to life in a powerful way.”

Keith Lawler, founder of LAUDHAS, said the studio’s approach focused on identifying the “emotional truth” within the Heineken brand and expressing it through sound.

“The rhythm of a green light crossing signal gave us that universal invitation to move forward and discover,” he said. “From there we built a sonic identity that is distinct and ownable for Heineken.”

As part of the project, LAUDHAUS collaborated with Irish musician Richie Egan to help shape and produce the audio identity.

Lawler said the involvement of experienced musicians was important in ensuring the work felt authentic and emotionally resonant rather than relying on generic stock music or AI-generated audio.

LAUDHAUS also worked alongside Allied Global Marketing, which served as lead agency on the Heineken GREENLIGHT campaign.