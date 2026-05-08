Fordel Seals Sponsorship Deal With Newstalk’s Business Today

The wealth management business Fordel has been announced as the new sponsor of Business Today on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

The sponsorship was brokered by Digital Impact and NDAS.

The deal marks a notable move within Ireland’s B2B media landscape, where sponsorship opportunities tied to premium business and current affairs programming remain relatively rare.

Fordel, a fast-growing Irish wealth management brand, is positioning itself around “intelligent advice, transparent client relationships and a more modern alternative to traditional wealth management providers.” The sponsorship gives the company a presence within one of Ireland’s leading business and current affairs environments, reaching business owners, senior professionals, executives and decision-makers.

Declan Kelly, managing partner at Digital Impact, said business media sponsorship opportunities such as Business Today on The Hard Shoulder were uncommon.

“The best partnerships work when the audience, content and brand all fit,” he said. “Fordel is an intelligent wealth management company partnering with an intelligent business programme. That makes this a brilliant fit.”

Nicky Doran, founder and director of NDAS and chief marketing adviser to Fordel, said the partnership provided the brand with a credible platform to connect with a highly relevant audience.

“Fordel has a clear brand idea: wealth management built around the client,” he said. “Business Today on The Hard Shoulder gives the brand a credible platform to reach a highly relevant audience with a message that feels natural, useful and timely. Ciara and Shane are top class and challenging.”

The partnership forms part of Fordel’s broader ambition to build recognition among Ireland’s business owners, professionals and high-net-worth individuals while expanding awareness of its wealth management proposition to a wider business audience.