TU Dublin Students Collaborate with Cairn Homes in Javelin Led Ad Collaboration

Students from TU Dublin have developed integrated marketing campaigns aimed at increasing participation in the Community Games as part of a live industry project in collaboration with Javelin Advertising and housebuilder Cairn Homes.

The initiative formed part of Javelin Advertising’s annual partnership with final-year Advertising and Marketing Communications students at TU Dublin, giving students the opportunity to work on a real-world client brief.

This year’s project challenged students to develop campaigns that would encourage greater participation among children and teenagers aged between six and 16 in the Cairn Community Games.

Working in teams, the students carried out audience research, developed strategic insights and media plans, and created fully integrated campaign proposals designed to appeal to younger audiences.

Alma Birbilaite, brand and communications manager at Cairn, said the quality of the work produced by the students had been “outstanding”.

“Their ability to connect with the target audience in a meaningful and relevant way was particularly impressive, and we were genuinely inspired by the quality of the campaigns presented,” she said.

Aoife Hofler, media director at Javelin Advertising, said the project gave students an important insight into the advertising industry while also providing agencies and clients with fresh perspectives.

“This year’s cohort really rose to the challenge, delivering thoughtful, strategic and highly creative responses to a very important brief,” she said.

Rosie Hand, course director at TU Dublin, said collaborations between industry and academia played an important role in preparing students for careers in advertising and communications.

“Working on a live brief with an agency like Javelin and a client like Cairn provides practical experience that simply can’t be replicated in the classroom,” she said.

The Javelin-led initiative is designed to strengthen links between the advertising industry and third-level education while helping brands engage more effectively with younger audiences.