Tourism Ireland Rolls Out Latest Global Campaign from Grey London

Tourism Ireland has launched its new global campaign called “Ireland Unrushed” which is aimed at encouraging overseas visitors to explore the island at a slower pace this summer and beyond.

The campaign, which was created by Grey London, is running throughout May across 15 key international markets, spanning video platforms, social media and digital channels. The campaign is expected to reach over 100m people through a combination of advertising and publicity.

According to Tourism Ireland, supporting publicity activity will place “slow tourism” stories in international titles including Lonely Planet, Vanity Fair Italia and The Independent. Partnerships with Condé Nast Traveller in the United States and Canada will extend the campaign through branded content and social media.

Tourism Ireland said the campaign will also highlight tourism SMEs across the country, showcasing local initiatives that offer visitors more enriching and sustainable travel experiences.

Now in its second year, the initiative builds on last year’s rollout, positioning Ireland as a destination for immersive, slower-paced travel experiences. It comes as overseas tourism continues to play a critical role in the economy, generating more than €6 billion annually and supporting around 10% of jobs across the island, with six in ten of those roles dependent on international visitors.

Tourism Ireland said the campaign is also designed to help sustain demand during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, as airlines schedule approximately 3 million inbound seats per month to Ireland this summer.

“Ireland Unrushed” features a series of video-led executions showcasing landscapes and “slow tourism” experiences, including inland waterways, greenways, rail journeys to cities such as Galway, Cork, Dublin and Belfast, as well as coastal food tours, beaches, villages and hiking trails.

Early testing of the creative has delivered persuasion scores of more than 90%, indicating strong potential to influence consumer consideration of Ireland as a travel destination, according to Tourism Ireland.

Alice Mansergh, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said the campaign taps into a growing demand for more meaningful travel experiences.

“We are excited to launch our new ‘Ireland Unrushed’ campaign, inviting our overseas visitors to connect with our nature, culture and communities,” she said. “More than ever, people need moments of calm and our campaign is about positioning Ireland as the perfect place to create deeper connections with people and place, at a slower pace.”