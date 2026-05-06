Greg Owens Appointed as Vice President of Pinterest

Pinterest, which has its European HQ in Dublin, has appointed Greg Owens as its vice president of international as the company looks to accelerate growth outside North America.

The Dublin-native will take up the role next week and will be based in Dublin, reporting to Lee Brown, chief business officer, who joined earlier this year to lead the company’s global monetisation strategy.

Owens brings more than 20 years of experience in the advertising and media sector. He previously spent a decade at X, formerly Twitter, where he led international sales teams through periods of transformation and growth, including a stint as managing director for Europe in its Dublin office. In addition, he also worked for Mediahuis Ireland where he was responsible for scaling digital marketplace businesses.

The appointment comes as Pinterest continues to expand internationally, where more than 80% of its monthly active users are now based. Owens will oversee the company’s international operations across EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, with a mandate to scale revenue and deepen market penetration.

According to its latest quarterly earnings, Pinterest has recorded 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit user growth, reaching 631m global monthly active users. International markets are playing an increasingly significant role, with revenue in Europe growing 27% year-on-year and the rest of the world rising 59%.

Owens said he was focused on scaling Pinterest’s monetisation strategy across global markets.

“Pinterest is continuing to establish itself as a leading visual search and discovery platform, particularly for a new generation of users,” said Owens.

“What energises me most about this role is the opportunity to scale the platform’s monetisation across global markets while helping millions of people find inspiration and take action.”