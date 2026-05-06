Onic and Bay Broadcasting Double Down on DAB+ Station Launches

The audio company Onic has announced a major expansion of its DAB+ digital radio offering following its initial 2025 launch as part of the recent Failte DAB trial in Leinster.

Onic is introducing five new stations aimed at broadening listener choice across Ireland. These include Onic Hits, Onic 80s, Onic 90s, Onic Country and Onic Irish. The stations will roll out as part of an extended DAB+ trial footprint, bringing the company’s digital-first audio strategy to a wider audience.

Unlike some operators that have opted to simulcast existing FM stations on DAB+, Onic said it is focusing on developing original, digital-only formats. It says that its approach is informed by insights from its proprietary research project, “Sound Affects 4 – The Power of Connection,” which examined how audio consumption varies throughout the day.

According to the research, 62% of respondents in Leinster who were aware of the Fáilte DAB trial said they had listened to an Onic station, indicating early traction for the brand’s digital offerings.

Mark Cunning, group content director at Onic, said the expansion is designed to meet listener demand, particularly in-car consumption.

“With 78% of the population consuming radio in-car, this expansion ensures more Onic stations are available to more listeners when they are most captive,” he said. “We’re excited to bring new brands and products to new audiences. At Onic, we’re committed to expanding diversity of choice for audiences across the island of Ireland.”

The Fáilte DAB trial, which underpins the rollout, is part of a broader industry effort to modernise Ireland’s radio landscape by delivering increased station choice, improved sound quality and more targeted content.

Listeners can access the new Onic stations via DAB+ receivers in trial areas or through the Onic Player app.

The expansion comes amid growing activity in Ireland’s digital radio sector. Bay Broadcasting recently confirmed plans to launch Radio Nova, Classic Hits Radio and Sunshine 106.8 on DAB+, a move it said will extend coverage to approximately 85% of the population.

The three stations are expected to significantly increase their reach, with Radio Nova and Sunshine 106.8 gaining access to an additional 2.5 million listeners, and Classic Hits Radio reaching a further 1.2 million people. In addition, Galway Bay FM, which is also part of Bay Broadcasting, has launched Pure Country as a new 24 hour country and Irish music service on DAB+.

The station is testing on the Failte DAB Mux2 trial and will also be available online and via smart speaker. It is broadcasting from Galway Bay FM’s studios in Galway City.

Pure Country will begin as an automated service, with plans to add specialist country shows and live programming in the coming months. A future extension to the Greater Dublin area is also hoped for, although the main focus is outside Dublin.

Bay Broadcasting CEO Kevin Branigan said the DAB trial presents an opportunity to scale services nationally.

“We’ve long harboured ambitions to expand our radio services around the country and this trial gives us the opportunity to do that,” he said. “DAB works hand in hand with FM radio and will provide a seamless transmission network around the country.”